Manchester Arena bombing: Security failings led to 'missed opportunities' to save lives

22 people were killed following the Manchester Arena bombing. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Security failings at the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017 led to "missed opportunities" to save lives, an inquiry has found.

The first of three reports, released on Thursday afternoon, into the attack on the Ariana Grande concert also found that attacked Salman Abedi should have been seen "as a threat" on the night.

Some 22 people died after 22-year-old Abedi detonated a bomb in the foyer at the end of the show on 22 May 2017.

In his report examining security arrangements at the venue, where hundreds of others were injured, inquiry chairman Sir John Saunders found there were a number of missed opportunities to prevent or minimise the "devastating impact".

Sir John said he considered it likely Salman Abedi would still have detonated his device if confronted "but the loss of life and injury is highly likely to have been less".

Manchester-born Abedi, of Libyan descent, walked across the City Room foyer of the venue towards the main doors and detonated his shrapnel-laden device, packed into his bulging rucksack, at 10:31pm just as thousands, including many children, left the concert.

Hearings at the public inquiry into the circumstances leading up to and surrounding the attack have been ongoing in the city since September last year.

Sir John said: "No-one knows what Salman Abedi would have done had he been confronted before 10:31pm. We know that only one of the 22 killed entered the City Room before 10:14pm. 11 of those who were killed came from the Arena concourse doors into the City Room after 10:30pm."

He added: "The security arrangements for the Manchester Arena should have prevented or minimised the devastating impact of the attack. They failed to do so. There were a number of opportunities which were missed leading to this failure.

"Salman Abedi should have been identified on 22 May 2017 as a threat by those responsible for the security of Arena and a disruptive intervention undertaken. Had that occurred, I consider it likely that Salman Abedi would still have detonated his device, but the loss of life and injury is highly likely to have been less."

He said Arena operator SMG, its security provider Showsec and British Transport Police, who patrolled the area adjoining Manchester Victoria rail station, were "principally responsible" for the missed opportunities.

Sir John added: "Across these organisations, there were also failings by individuals who played a part in causing the opportunities to be missed."

Sitting at Manchester Magistrates' Court, the inquiry chair said: "I have concluded that there were serious shortcomings in the security provided by those organisations which had responsibility for it and also failings and mistakes made by some individuals.

"When the mistakes and shortcomings set out in the report are considered, it needs to be at the forefront of that consideration that responsibility for what happened, and for causing so many deaths and serious injuries, lies with Salman Abedi, the suicide bomber, and his brother Hashem, who assisted him with the preparations. Hashem Abedi is now serving sentences of life imprisonment for offences including the murders of 22 people.

"The brothers intended to cause as much harm as they could. No other person or organisation acted with the intention of causing any injury or with any idea their actions or lack of action would or could assist a suicide bomber to carry out his evil intentions."

