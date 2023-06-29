Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy claims he's 'slept with 10,000 women', as rape re-trial begins

29 June 2023, 19:45

Benjamin Mendy claims to have slept with 10,000 women
Benjamin Mendy claims to have slept with 10,000 women. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy told a woman he is accused of raping that he had slept with 10,000 women, a court has heard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mendy, 28, has been in court for a re-trial after jurors could not reach a verdict for two charges his first rape trial.

He is accused of raping a woman, who was aged 24 at the time, at his £4 million Cheshire mansion in October 2020.

He is also accused of the attempting to rape another woman, aged 29 at the time, two years before.

Mendy, who is about to be released by his club, denies both allegations.

The Chester Crown Court jury has been told by judge Stephen Everett that French international footballer Mendy was found not guilty of sexual offences alleged by other women after a trial that ended in January this year.

Read more: Man City star Benjamin Mendy will face retrial after he's cleared of six counts of rape and sex assault

Read more: Man City star Benjamin Mendy and co-accused 'saw women as things to be used for sex then thrown to one side'

Manchester City and France footballer Benjamin Mendy
Manchester City and France footballer Benjamin Mendy. Picture: Getty

Mendy was cleared of six counts of rape and one charge of sexual assault against four women in January.

Jurors could not reach verdicts on one count of rape and one of attempted rape against two other alleged victims - meaning Mendy had to be retried.

The judge warned them not to look up details of the past trial or follow coverage in the media, and only decide the case on the evidence heard in court in the current trial.

Benjamin Aina KC, opening the trial to the jury, said: "Benjamin Mendy is a footballer who was under contract to Manchester City FC. He would have parties and social gatherings at his home, The Spinney, in Mottram St Andrew, Cheshire.

Manchester City and France footballer Benjamin Mendy
Manchester City and France footballer Benjamin Mendy. Picture: Getty

"He would have both male and female guests at his social gatherings. It is the prosecution case that on two occasions Mr Mendy took advantage of two of his female guests.

"On one occasion he tried to have forced sex with a female guest, woman A.

"On another occasion he raped a female guest in one of his bedrooms, woman B."

Mr Aina said Mendy first met woman A, a UK student, while in a nightclub in Barcelona in late 2017 and she became intimate with one of his friends.

They kept in touch and a year later she arranged to visit Mendy's friend at the footballer's house, where they stayed after they all went with other girls for a night-out.

Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Magistrates Court

The morning after, when she took a shower in the en-suite bathroom, Mendy appeared uninvited, wearing just boxer shorts, and holding himself, and he was "aroused", the court heard.

Mendy is then alleged to have grabbed the woman and tried to rape her on the bed as she tried to struggle free, despite her repeatedly telling him to stop.

Two years later, woman B was out with friends at a bar in Alderley Edge, Cheshire, near Mendy's home, when they were invited back to the footballer's house.

She alleges Mendy took her phone from her, which contained "intimate" photos, then led her to his locked bedroom, as she asked for her phone back.

Mr Aina said Mendy told her "I just wanna have a look at you" and told her to take her clothes off.

Benjamin Mendy
Benjamin Mendy. Picture: Alamy

Woman B complied, leaving her underwear on, and Mendy then threw her phone on the bed.

As she went to retrieve it, Mendy is alleged to have taken hold of her from behind and raped her despite her telling him she did not want to have sex.

Mr Aina told the jury: "At this stage Mr Mendy took a step back and said 'you're too shy'.

"Mr Mendy said, 'It's fine. I've had sex with 10,000 women'."

Mendy told police on both occasions any sexual contact was consensual and denies any wrongdoing.

The trial continues.

Mendy has not played for Manchester City for two years, since his initial arrest, and is set to be released on Friday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Stockton Rush reportedly used expired carbon fiber on the sub.

Oceangate CEO Stockton Rush boasted of ‘expired’ materials used to build sub, passenger who almost joined says

Greta Thunberg

Zelensky meets Thunberg and others to address war’s effect on Ukraine’s ecology

Tiffany’s flagship store on New York’s Fifth Avenue

Electrical fire sends smoke billowing from under New York’s famous Tiffany store

The federal courthouse in New York

Three charged in insider trading case related to taking Trump media firm public

Live
Sadiq Khan is being grilled by Londoners

State of London live: Mayor Sadiq Khan faces questions over Ulez and policing

The Prince is to lose out on a royal role as a result of having no British residence.

Prince Harry to lose out on ‘hugely important’ royal role after Frogmore Cottage eviction by King Charles

OceanGate Expeditions is still advertising $250,000 trips to the Titanic wreckage - despite last week's fatal implosion

OceanGate Expeditions is still advertising $250,000 trips to the Titanic wreckage - despite implosion that killed five

The tourist filmed carving 'Ivan + Hayley' into the brickwork of Italy's historic Colosseum lives in Britain

Tourist caught carving 'Ivan + Hayley' into the wall of Colosseum lives in Britain, Italian police say

A person protests outside the Supreme Court in Washington

Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in US college admissions

Colosseum in Rome

Man filmed carving name on Colosseum is tourist living in Britain, police say

Thousands more police officers have been deployed, as violence continues to rage in Paris

France deploys 40,000 more police, as officers tear gas Paris protesters led by mother of teen boy 'executed' by officer

General Sergei Surovikin,

Russia’s ‘General Armageddon’ believed to be detained following Wagner mutiny

Both Gemma Barton and Craig Crouch have denied the charges.

Parents ‘repeatedly abused’ 10-month-old son as he was found dead in cot with 39 rib fractures and 19 bruises

The protesters were doused in milk

Just Stop Oil protesters covered in milk as they carry out latest road blocking slow march

Cars burn after a march for Nahel in Nanterre

40,000 officers deployed across France amid violence after boy shot by police

Braverman spoke to Parliament

'Unfair Brits are forced to absorb thousands': Braverman's fury after Rwanda plan ruled 'unlawful' as Govt plots appeal

Latest News

See more Latest News

Madonna back home after spell in intensive care

Madonna back home and 'in the clear' after stay in intensive care with serious bacterial infection
Vladimir Putin has drawn a smiley face as his regime continues to 'clean house'

Putin draws bizarre smiley face and poses for selfies, as Kremlin 'cleans house' after failed Wagner Group march
A key witness has claimed suspect Christian Brueckner told him ‘she didn’t scream’

Key Madeleine McCann witness reveals moment suspect Christian Brueckner 'confessed' and how 'she didn’t scream'
Alexis Tsipras

Greece’s left-wing opposition leader steps down after crushing election defeat

The temperature could approach 40C

Temperatures to hit 'mid to high 30s' next month with 40C predicted only if an 'extreme event' takes place
Laurence Knight was found guilty of sexual assault, but not guilty of rape

Met police officer found guilty of sexually assaulting woman on Brighton stag do two weeks before wedding
A Slovenian soldier deployed for the removal of a border fence steps on the razor wire at the border crossing with Croatia in Krmacina, Slovenia

Migrant smugglers ‘gave children sleeping pills’ to keep quiet

Aspartame may be carcinogenic

What is aspartame and what soft drinks is it in? Sweetener used in several popular products could cause cancer
Pilgrims cast stones at a pillar in the stoning of the devil, the last rite of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Mina near the holly city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia

Muslim pilgrims take part in stoning of the devil as Hajj pilgrimage winds down

Daniel Kawczynski, the UK's tallest MP, posted the picture alongside Rishi Sunak

‘Raising concerns’: Photo of PM Rishi Sunak next to UK’s tallest MP Dan Kawczynski goes viral

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Royal accounts have shown heating was turned down at Buckingham Palace to save money

Heating turned down at Buckingham Palace to save costs with overall spending up £21m - full breakdown of royal accounts
Frogmore Cottage underwent extensive renovations under Meghan and Harry's watch

Harry and Meghan vacate Frogmore Cottage six months after King Charles gave marching orders, palace confirms
Grayson Perry received his knighthood dressed as his alter-ego Claire

Grayson Perry collects knighthood from Prince William dressed as female alter-ego Claire

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr spoke out on Rwanda

Stop the boats? How Andrew Marr would tackle the migrant crisis

Shelagh and caller Johnathan

'On what level are we full?': Shelagh Fogarty questions LBC caller's anti-migrant rhetoric

Barrister tells James O'Brien Rwanda case will go to the Supreme Court.

'It will go to the supreme court': Barrister comments on court's Rwanda decision

'Paying another country to solve our problem isn't moral' says Shelagh Fogarty as Rwanda plan is ruled unlawful

'Paying another country to solve our problem isn't moral' says Shelagh Fogarty as Rwanda plan is ruled unlawful
James O'Brien slams Tories attacking the privileges committee

James O'Brien lambasts the eight Tory MPs named to have 'attacked' Privileges Committee

Author Peter Hitchens condemns the 'indefensibly immoral' striking by doctors and nurses

Author Peter Hitchens condemns the 'indefensibly immoral' striking by doctors and nurses

Ed Milliband

Green energy is not a ‘climate luxury’ it’s ‘energy bills necessity’, Ed Miliband tells LBC
Andrew Marr spoke about the challenges of facing both the climate and cost of living crises

Andrew Marr: Ministers know they must tackle the climate crisis but they are also fighting the cost of living crisis
Tom Swarbrick admonishes Thames Water

'It's the corporate greed playbook': Tom Swarbrick accuses debt-ridden Thames Water of exhibiting 'disaster capitalism'
Shelagh and Labour MP

Tories have treated taxpayers' money 'recklessly' comprising pupils safety at school says Shadow Education Secretary

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit