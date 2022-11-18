Manchester United to sue Cristiano Ronaldo after bombshell TV interview

By Chris Samuel

Manchester United have appointed lawyers to sue Cristiano Ronaldo for alleged breach of contract following claims made by the striker in bombshell TV interview.

It's expected the Portuguese star will probably never play for the Premier League side again and it's understood he has been told not to return to Carrington, the club’s training base after the World Cup in Qatar, The Guardian reported.

During an interview, Ronaldo made a series of allegations about United, including that he is being forced out by the heirachy, that senior executives lacked empathy after his son died in April, the club's owners don't care about the club, and that Erik ten Hag, the United manager, doesn't respect him.

A club statement released today said: “Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview.

"We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion.”

The club reportedly had no prior knowledge of the interview, who wanted to leave Old Trafford this summer. His contract is thought to be worth around £500,000 per week and runs to July 2023.

Ronaldo is due to arrive in Doha today with the Portugal squad ahead of their first training session tomorrow.

Ronaldo rejoined United after a decorated six years with the club, bagging three Premier League titles, the FA Cup, two League Cups, the Champions League as well as the first of his five career Ballons d’Or.

His return to the Premier League in 2021 was met with joy by many supporters and hailed as a coup by then manger Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

But after his public claims against the club, his time at the time at the club appears to be coming to an end.