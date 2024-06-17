Manhunt for Coventry hit-and-run suspect continues following death of boy, 12, as police urge public to 'do the right thing'

17 June 2024, 20:02 | Updated: 17 June 2024, 20:03

Police hunt 21-year-old man following death of boy, 12 in shocking hit-and-run. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

Police investigating the death of a 12-year-old boy in a hit-and-run in Coventry have urged members of the public to "do the right thing" as the manhunt continues.

Dolars Aleksanders is being sought by West Midlands Police on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Officers have now called for anyone with information to come forward after the force released an image of the 21-year-old on Sunday in a bid to locate him.

Keaton Slater was hit by a black BMW in Radford Road, Coventry, shortly after 4.30pm on Friday. June 14.

The police appeal comes after the family of Keaton Slater paid tribute to a "fun-loving little comedian" as well-wishers left flowers, balloons, toys and flags at the scene of the crash.

Speaking to the media at Coventry Police Station on Monday, Superintendent Paul Joyce appealed for anyone "with a conscience" to come forward with information.

Police investigating the death of a 12-year-old boy in a hit-and-run in Coventry have urged members of the public to "do the right thing" as the manhunt continues. Picture: Alamy

Keaton, a Coventry City football fan, has been described by his family as having been "so beautiful inside and out".

Premier League footballer James Maddison, who started his career with Coventry City, said on X to say that he had a "tear in my eye" reading about Keaton's death.

He wrote: "Tear in my eye reading about this young man's death in my home city of Coventry.

"Keaton's family I am so sorry for your loss, if there is anything I can do to help please reach out whenever you feel. Sending my love to all of Keaton's family and friends. Rest easy young man."

It comes as Keaton's family reflected on a "fun-loving little comedian".

"He just wanted to make everyone laugh smile," the family have said following Keaton's death.

"He was so beautiful inside and outside, our baby and little brother. Life can be so horrible."

The force are currently scouring CCTV footage and have interviewed several eye witnesses.

Officers seized a car in New Arley in connection with the case, which is being forensically examined.

The model is believed to match that of the vehicle used in the hit-and-run.

Police have now released a picture of Keaton, who is wearing a Coventry City football shirt, with his family describing the 12-year-old as having been "so beautiful inside and out".
Police have now released a picture of Keaton, who is wearing a Coventry City football shirt, with his family describing the 12-year-old as having been "so beautiful inside and out". Picture: Alamy

West Midland's Police said one person had voluntarily handed themselves in at a police station on Saturday evening following the incident.

The individual was later released under investigation following police questioning.

Superintendent Paul Joyce continued: "We are asking everyone to think about what this would be like if it happened to your family and do the right thing and tell us what you know.

"Keaton was a young boy enjoying his life. As a football fan, he would no doubt have enjoyed cheering on England last night, but for his life to be cruelly taken away like this is heart-breaking.

"Keaton's family are being supported by specialist officers and we would ask their privacy be respected at this most tragic time."

Addressing anyone who may know where Mr Aleksanders is, he said: "I would like to appeal to those individuals to search their consciences, to come forward, and to tell us where this individual might be."

Sergeant Rich Evans, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "A family has lost a 12-year-old boy in an appalling incident and our thoughts remain with them.

"We are offering them support at this most dreadful of times, and we're keeping them informed as our work to trace those responsible goes on.

"We'd like to thank all those people who have already contacted us with information and our enquiries are progressing.

"But we'd again appeal for those involved, or anyone who knows them, to search their consciences, do the right thing, and tell us what you know."

