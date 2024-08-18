Manhunt launched for convicted murderer on the run as police warn public not to approach

David McCord, who is serving a life sentence for murder, is 'unlawfully at large'. Picture: PA

By Will Conroy

A manhunt has been launched for a convicted murderer who is on the run in Northern Ireland.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

David McCord is currently "unlawfully at large", the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.

The 54-year-old is serving a life sentence, reportedly for killing his girlfriend in 2003.

He was in the custody of prison staff at a property in the Crumlin Road area of north Belfast on Friday when he disappeared.

Read more: Man shot by police in Surrey was armed with air rifle and 'pointed weapon at officers'

Read more: Terror motive explored by police after army chaplain stabbed outside Galway army barracks

David McCord is currently "unlawfully at large", the Police Service of Northern Ireland said. Picture: Alamy

McCord was last seen on Castlereagh Road wearing a green jacket and black tracksuit bottoms, carrying a red carrier bag.

Police have appealed have directly to McCord to hand himself in and asked anyone with information to come forward but warned the public not to approach him.