Manhunt launched for husband of woman found murdered in Leeds

16 August 2021, 18:51

Mark Barrott, 54, is believed to have travelled to Scotland.
Mark Barrott, 54, is believed to have travelled to Scotland. Picture: Twitter

By Elizabeth Haigh

Police have launched a manhunt for a man they are looking for after the murder of his wife in Leeds.

Officers have urged the public not to approach 54-year-old Mark Barrott, after his wife Eileen, 50, was found dead at a property in Leeds on Sunday.

Mr Barrott is suspected of her murder.

Emergency services were called to a property in Naburn Fold, in the Whinmoor area of Leeds, at 6.31pm on Sunday.

They discovered a woman with significant injuries, who was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not been formally identified, but police have announced that the woman is Eileen Barrott.

Police believe that Mark Barrott has travelled to Scotland, and are warning the public not to approach him.

A force spokesperson said: "Her death is being treated as murder and an investigation has been launched led by West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team."

READ MORE: Notting Hill: Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman dies with stab wounds

READ MORE: Two boys, 14, arrested after dad stabbed to death 'trying to defend daughter'

Detectives said Mr Barrott left Leeds station by train at 1pm on Sunday and arrived at Edinburgh Waverley station at 4pm. Officers have released CCTV images of him at Leeds railway station on Sunday, along with an image of him taken in 2015.

Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe said: "We urgently need to speak to Mark Barrott in connection with the investigation, and we are keen to hear from anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in tracing him.

"He was last known to be at Edinburgh Waverley station at 4pm yesterday and we would like hear from anyone who saw him then or since, or who can assist in establishing his current whereabouts.

"We would advise members of the public not to approach him but to contact the police immediately via 999 if they do see him."

Officers are also hunting for Mr Barrott's car - a silver Toyota Avensis, registration FJ51 ZHB. They believe it is still in Leeds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police via 101 quoting Operation Pumacastle, reference 13210413554, or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Turkey Floods

Death toll continues to rise following Turkey’s floods

A helicopter over Kabul (Dan Kitwood/File/PA)

Seven dead after chaotic scenes at Kabul airport

President Joe Biden meets virtually with his national security team and senior officials for a briefing on Afghanistan at Camp David (The White House/AP)

Joe Biden to speak publicly on Afghanistan for first time in nearly a week
Riot police launch tear gas at anti-government protesters during a protest near Government house in Bangkok, Thailand (Anuthep Cheysakron/AP)

Protesters clash with Thai police amid tensions over pandemic handling
A magazine cover featuring Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu (centre (Ng Han Guan/AP)

Pop star Kris Wu arrested in China after teenager’s ‘rape’ claim
The Taliban flag flies at the Ghazni provincial governor’s house (Gulabuddin Amiri/AP)

Hamas congratulates Taliban on victory while Iran notes US ‘military failure’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rory Stewart: UK's Afghanistan withdrawal 'biggest betrayal since WWII'

Rory Stewart: UK's Afghanistan withdrawal 'biggest betrayal since WWII'
'I think it's appalling what we've done to the Afghan people'

'I think it's appalling what we've done to the Afghan people'
'It didn't have to be this way': Ex-army Major hits out at Afghanistan crisis

'It didn't have to be this way': Ex-army Major gives take on Afghanistan crisis
The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Some people won't get back' Defence Secretary chokes up over Afghanistan
Reformed incel shares shocking story of falling into extremist ideology

Reformed incel shares shocking story of falling into extremist ideology
'He gave his life for Queen and country': Mother's moving tribute to Afghanistan veteran son

'He gave his life for Queen and country': Mother's moving tribute to son

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London