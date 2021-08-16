Manhunt launched for husband of woman found murdered in Leeds

Mark Barrott, 54, is believed to have travelled to Scotland. Picture: Twitter

By Elizabeth Haigh

Police have launched a manhunt for a man they are looking for after the murder of his wife in Leeds.

Officers have urged the public not to approach 54-year-old Mark Barrott, after his wife Eileen, 50, was found dead at a property in Leeds on Sunday.

Mr Barrott is suspected of her murder.

Emergency services were called to a property in Naburn Fold, in the Whinmoor area of Leeds, at 6.31pm on Sunday.

They discovered a woman with significant injuries, who was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not been formally identified, but police have announced that the woman is Eileen Barrott.

Police believe that Mark Barrott has travelled to Scotland, and are warning the public not to approach him.

A force spokesperson said: "Her death is being treated as murder and an investigation has been launched led by West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team."

Detectives said Mr Barrott left Leeds station by train at 1pm on Sunday and arrived at Edinburgh Waverley station at 4pm. Officers have released CCTV images of him at Leeds railway station on Sunday, along with an image of him taken in 2015.

Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe said: "We urgently need to speak to Mark Barrott in connection with the investigation, and we are keen to hear from anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in tracing him.

"He was last known to be at Edinburgh Waverley station at 4pm yesterday and we would like hear from anyone who saw him then or since, or who can assist in establishing his current whereabouts.

"We would advise members of the public not to approach him but to contact the police immediately via 999 if they do see him."

Officers are also hunting for Mr Barrott's car - a silver Toyota Avensis, registration FJ51 ZHB. They believe it is still in Leeds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police via 101 quoting Operation Pumacastle, reference 13210413554, or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.