German policeman stabbed during attack at ‘anti-Islam’ rally dies after being knifed several times in head and neck

A German police officer has died of injuries suffered during a knife attack. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A police officer has died from his injuries after being stabbed repeatedly during an attack at an anti-Islam rally in Germany.

The officer, 29, was stabbed several times in the head and neck in the attack, officials said.

He underwent emergency surgery after the attack in Mannheim on Friday and was placed in an artificial coma but died on Sunday.

Dozens of the officer's colleagues paid tribute to him over the weekend, removing their hats during a gathering at the site of the attack.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said: "I am deeply saddened that the brave police officer succumbed to his serious injuries after the terrible attack in #Mannheim.

"His commitment to the safety of us all deserves the highest recognition. In these bitter hours, my thoughts are with his family and all those who mourn him."

Minutes after his death became known, police officers mourn their dead colleague on the market square in Mannheim. Picture: Alamy

The suspect was shot and wounded by another officer at the scene.

He remains in hospital and a judge has ordered him to be held on suspicion of attempted murder.

The man who was arrested is said to be a 25-year-old immigrant from Afghanistan

Police and prosecutors have not provided a motive for the attack, saying the suspect was not in a condition to be questioned.

The attack occurred during an event held by Pax Europa, which describes itself as an organisation that informs people about the dangers posed by the "increasing spread and influence of political Islam".

Michael Sturzenberger, 59, an anti-Islamist activist who is one of the group's leading figures, was among those wounded.

Michael Stuerzenberger. Picture: Getty

Speaking from his hospital bed, Mr Stuerzenberger previously told BILD: "It was like an apocalypse. He was stabbing me, even when I was lying on the floor and was trying to fight him off with my feet.

"It really was a nightmare. Every attack is an attack against all of us, against our free democratic state and those who ensure our security. Who attacks a police officer launches an attack against all of us."

Speaking of his attack, he said: "We were about to start the event when he suddenly came storming at us like a hurricane and stabbed one after the other. It was insane. I guess even the police were surprised."

The other victims were four men aged 25, 36, 42 and 54. The 54-year-old man suffered injuries that were initially life-threatening, but he is now out of danger.