Marcus Rashford mural defaced after England star's penalty miss

12 July 2021, 10:41 | Updated: 12 July 2021, 10:45

Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A mural to Marcus Rashford in Manchester was defaced just an hour after the England star's penalty miss against Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

The Manchester United forward was among a trio of English players to miss a spot kick during Sunday night's heartbreaking defeat to the Azzurri.

Italy fought back after an early Three Lions goal from Luke Shaw, with the game finishing 1-1 after 90 minutes and extra time.

A nail-biting penalty shootout was required to settle the European Championship, but England's troubled past from 12 yards came back to haunt them once again as the Italians held their nerve.

A mural dedicated to Marcus Rashford was vandalised after England's loss to Italy
A mural dedicated to Marcus Rashford was vandalised after England's loss to Italy. Picture: LBC
The mural to Rashford has been defaced before
The mural to Rashford has been defaced before. Picture: LBC

Marcus Rashford and his Man United teammate Jadon Sancho were both brought on late in the match to take penalties but both missed, along with Arsenal star Bukayo Saka.

The three black footballers were later subjected to a torrent of disgusting racial abuse on social media, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Football Association (FA) and Home Secretary Priti Patel among those to condemn it.

Within an hour of England's loss, a piece of artwork dedicated to Rashford in Withington, south Manchester - near to where he lived with his family before moving to Wythenshawe - was vandalised with graffiti.

Pale writing branded on the mural appears to say "F*** Sancho", while another message, which is more difficult to read, seemingly contains the words, "S**te" and "B*****d".

The artwork - which contains the following quote from the Man U star's mother: "Take pride in knowing that your struggle will play the biggest role in your purpose" - was created by street artist Aske last November.

It is based on a photograph by Daniel Cheetham and has been defaced before.

On Monday, Prince William condemned the racist abuse directed at the Three Lions' black footballers.

He wrote on Twitter: "I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match.

"It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour.

"It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable."

