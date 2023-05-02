Parents of murdered teacher Marelle Sturrock pay tribute to 'happiest person' and reveal she was expecting baby boy

The parents of mum-to-be Marelle Sturrock (L) have paid tribute to the "happiest person" and revealed the name of their daughter's unborn child. Picture: Social media / Facebook

By Chris Samuel

The parents of murdered mum-to-be Marelle Sturrock have paid tribute to the "happiest person you could ever meet" and revealed she was expecting a baby boy.

Ms Sturrock, a primary school teacher and aspiring actress, was found at their flat in Jura Street, Glasgow on Tuesday.

Her partner David Yates, 36, was hunted by police over the death of his 29-week pregnant partner, whose baby did not survive.

Yates body was discovered last Thursday, at Mugdock Country reservoir north of the city, and his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Ms Sturrock's heartbroken parents Colin and Lorna Sturrock have now paid tribute to their daughter, revealing she was expecting a baby boy.

“We are devastated following the deaths of our daughter, Marelle, and soon-to-be grandson, Jayden Sturrock," they said in a statement through the police.

“Marelle was the happiest person you could ever meet and was always looking to help others the best she could.

Marelle's unborn baby did not survive. Picture: Social media

“Marelle and her partner doted on each other, and this incident has come as a total shock to all who knew her.

"We would like to thank family and friends, colleagues at Sandwood Primary School, Police Scotland officers, both in the Highlands and Glasgow, for their efforts and comforting support following our tragic event.

“Our family would like everyone, including the press, to respect our privacy at this very sad and difficult time."

Police were sent to their flat last Tuesday after a "concern for person" call.

Marelle's parents said she and Yates (R) 'doted on each other' and the incident was a 'total shock'. Picture: Social media

After finding Ms Sturrock dead, they began searching for Yates at the reservoir.

His white Seat Ateca was found parked up there.

Yates was also a budding actor, according to his online profile, where he listed experience in local theatre through school and university.

One of the last productions he starred in was "Dr. Morrison film" in 2013, according to his profile.

Police found Yates's body at Mugdock reservoir. Picture: Alamy

He was also a member of the Glasgow-based heavy metal band Nocturne Wulf, but quit in September 2020 after lockdown to "focus on family and his own self".

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) said the Crown Office had instructed them to open an investigation into Ms Sturrock's death, but hasn't made clear what it is investigating.

The watchdog can probe serious incidents involving the police, including instances where death or injury occurs following contact with officers.

A spokesperson said: "Once our inquiries are complete a report will be submitted to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service."

Police are yet to confirm how she died.

Last week, Sandwood Primary, where Ms Sturrock taught, said: "It is with deep sorrow that I must inform you about the sudden death of Ms Sturrock who is a beloved member of our teaching staff," her school said.

"I know that this will come as a shock to our school community, and we will do all that we can to support children, staff and families through what will be a difficult and challenging time.

"I hope that you will understand that there are no other details that I can share at this time but wanted to let our families know the tragic news from the school."