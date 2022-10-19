Mark Drakeford shakes with rage as he launches blistering attack on Welsh Tory leader after question on NHS waits

By Daisy Stephens

This is the moment Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford launched a blistering attack on the leader of the Welsh Conservatives after he asked a question about ambulance wait times.

Tensions flared in the Welsh Parliament as Mr Drakeford, shaking with anger, accused Andrew RT Davies of claiming "some sort of moral high ground".

He raised his voice and pointed his finger at Mr Davies as he referred to the "mess" the Tories had made of budgets and the country's reputation.

Those sitting around Mr Drakeford nodded and banged their desks.

Addressing Mr Davies, Mr Drakeford said: "It is shocking.

"It is absolutely shocking to me that you think that you can turn up here this afternoon, with the mess that your party has made to the budgets of this country, to the reputation of this country around the world, that you promise those people that there will be more to come.

"And you think you turn up here this afternoon and claim some sort of moral high ground?

"What sort of world do you belong in?"

Usually calm and collected, Mr Drakeford lost his temper in the Welsh Parliament on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

Mr Drakeford also defended health workers, saying to Mr Davies: "You have chosen to use that language here this afternoon.

"And what do those people face?

"They face cuts to their pay because of the policy of your Government, and now they face cuts to the budgets that the health service itself will have at its disposal."