Breaking News

Matt Gaetz withdraws as Donald Trump's nominee for attorney general amid sexual misconduct allegations

Matt Gaetz withdraws as Donald Trump's nominee for attorney general amid sexual misconduct allegations. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Matt Gaetz says he is withdrawing his name from consideration to be Donald Trump's attorney general.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Former Florida Congressman had been the frontrunner to become Trump's new attorney general, with the withdrawal coming after days of debate over the release a report into alleged misconduct.

On X, formerly Twitter, the 42-year-old said that the controversy over his potential nomination "was unfairly becoming a distraction" from the role in Trump's cabinet.

Gaetz is considered a divisive figure, with the Republican and former lawyer currently facing sexual misconduct allegations over his relationship with a 17-year-old girl.

He was also being investigated over allegations of illicit drug use and misuse of campaign funds.

Gaetz continues to deny the claims, however, he hopes the decision to step back may avoid a "needlessly protracted Washington scuffle."

Oxon Hill, Maryland, USA. 30th Mar, 2021. U.S. Representative MATT GAETZ (R-FL) speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference. Credit: Michael Brochstein/ZUMA Wire/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

He continued in the tweet: “There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I’ll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as attorney general.

Mr Gaetz said he remains “fully committed to see that Donald J. Trump is the most successful president in history.

“I will forever be honoured that president Trump nominated me to lead the Department of Justice and I’m certain he will save America.”

Read more: Elon Musk pledges to fire civil servants who work from home

Read more: Elon Musk 'clashes with Trump legal adviser' at Mar-a-Lago over Cabinet picks

Trump’s DOJ has to be chosen and in place on the first day of the incoming president's tenure.

It comes as speaker of the House Mike Johnson advised against releasing a report into allegations of misconduct against Mr Gaetz.

Mr Gaetz said he remains “fully committed to see that Donald J. Trump is the most successful president in history. Picture: Alamy

It follows claims from Gaetz that he that he would not seek retribution against those who are considered enemies of Donald Trump.

“Look, I’m not going to go there and indict [the former Wyoming congresswoman] Liz Cheney, have storm troopers bust through the studio door at MSNBC, and arrest [the retired public health official] Anthony Fauci in my first week,” Gaetz told senators, according to outlet Bulwark, a pro-Trump site.

This story is being updated.