Matt Hancock donates less than 5% of I'm A Celebrity fee to charity after raking in £320k

27 January 2023, 09:58

Matt Hancock said he wanted to raise awareness about dyslexia in the jungle
Matt Hancock said he wanted to raise awareness about dyslexia in the jungle. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Matt Hancock donated just £10,000 of the £320,000 he earned from appearing on I’m A Celebrity – less than 5% of the six-figure sum.

The ex-health secretary made a point of saying he was going on the programme to raise awareness for the cause.

His appearance was controversial due to his resignation from Government for kissing his aide and cheating on his wife while Britain was under Covid restrictions, and because Parliament was in session during the cost of living crisis.

He lost the Tory whip over it and has announced he will not fight for his West Suffolk seat at the next election after local Conservatives took issue with his appearance.

It has now emerged he made £320,000 on the show – but has given just £10,000 of that to charity, according to House of Commons records.

Matt Hancock gave less than 5% of his I'm A Celeb fee to charity
Matt Hancock gave less than 5% of his I'm A Celeb fee to charity. Picture: Alamy

"As well as raising the profile of his dyslexia campaign in front of 11-million viewers, Matt's donated £10,000 to St Nicholas Hospice in Suffolk and the British Dyslexia Association, off the back of his appearance on 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here'," a spokesman for the MP said.

It is unclear if further donations are planned.

Recently, the British Dyslexia Association's chief executive praised Mr Hancock for using his high profile to help the cause.

"We are grateful when public figures like Matt use their platforms to draw attention to the barriers and challenges that the dyslexia community faces," Chivonne Preston said.

"Dyslexia is misunderstood and despite being incredibly common is often hidden; many people in our community feel like their struggles are unseen. We welcome opportunities to shine a light on dyslexia and inspire people to seek help and support."

Mr Hancock has said that he had turned down the chance to take part in the contest in Australia – in which he finished third – but insisted the money did not turn his head.

He said the chance to donate to St Nicholas Hospital was part of the motivation.

It is believed he is exploring opportunities in the media in his post-Parliament career.

Isla Bryson carried out her crimes before transitioning to a woman.

Trans double rapist Isla Bryson transferred out of women's prison after row over safety of female inmates
80 firefighters tackled the blaze

Horror as huge blaze destroys heritage-listed chuch in northwest London

Memphis Police Force Investigation

Five Memphis police officers charged with murder of driver after traffic stop

The government is considering plans to raise the retirement age to 68

'Britain needs you': Jeremy Hunt calls for early retirees to return to work amid plans to hike retirement age to 68
Laura Winham

Schizophrenic woman found in 'mummified almost skeletal state' after lying dead and undiscovered for four years
A masked Palestinian demonstrator burns tyres in a protest against a deadly Israeli army raid at Aida Refugee camp, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem

Palestinians cut security ties with Israel over deadly raid

PC Luke Thomas

Is this Britain's fastest cop? Watch as officer vaults over fences to catch thieves and chases down robbers in a van
Yuseab Woldeab

Terrifying moment fake taxi driver lures woman into his car before raping her

Tens of thousands of European Union citizens whose applications for settled status in the UK were rejected may have been erroneously paid benefits, it's reported.

Tens of thousands of European Union citizens may have been erroneously paid benefits after Brexit
The Emirati minister of state and the CEO of Abu Dhabi's state-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber talks at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition Conference

Climate groups unhappy over choice of oil company chief to oversee Cop28

