Hancock accused of trying to 'cash in on tragedy' with £100k Covid book deal

13 November 2021, 18:41

Matt Hancock has been "approached" about a Covid book deal.
Matt Hancock has been "approached" about a Covid book deal. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The families of coronavirus victims have accused Matt Hancock of trying to "cash in" on Covid after it was revealed he is considering a £100,000 book deal.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former health secretary has been "approached" about writing a book on his experience of being in Government during the pandemic.

A spokeswoman for Mr Hancock, who resigned in June after admitting to breaking Covid restrictions after leaked CCTV footage showed him kissing an aide, said there has been "no deal".

"Matt has been approached to write a book about his experiences in the pandemic, but no decisions have been made," she said.

"The people who were heroic during the pandemic were the NHS staff who worked round the clock to save lives."

Read more: 'Gutless PM should have sacked him': MPs' anger after Hancock quits over kiss with aide

Read more: David Lammy's merciless reaction to Matt Hancock's resignation

It comes after the Daily Mail reported that the former Cabinet minister was in line to sign a £100,000 book deal with publisher HarperCollins.

According to the newspaper, the book offer is designed to allow the Conservative MP for West Suffolk to tell his version of events of what went on inside Government as the pandemic struck, and the subsequent search for and rollout of the vaccines.

The report has sparked anger, however, with the families of coronavirus victims accusing Mr Hancock of trying to "cash in" on the tragedy.

The Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK said any memoir by Mr Hancock would "inevitably cause pain and hurt" for those mourning people who died after contracting the virus, and urged a rethink by the potential publisher.

The group posted on social media: "You'd think the health secretary who presided over one of the worst death tolls in the world would have some humility or seek to reflect on the many lives lost, rather than try and cash in on the tragedy.

"We'd urge HarperCollins to reconsider paying for a story that will inevitably cause pain and hurt for those of us who have lost loved ones.

"Families have a right to hear about the decisions that have changed their lives forever in an inquiry, not a tell-all memoir."

Labour has also called for the Cabinet Office to "block" its publication, which could come out before a public inquiry, due to commence next year, into ministers' handling of Covid.

Read more: Nick Ferrari's furious and direct message to Boris Johnson over Matt Hancock

Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the Labour party, said on Twitter: "It is absolutely disgusting that Matt Hancock gets to put his spin on events - and his failures - for a bumper pay day before bereaved families get the truth about the government's failures and mishandling of the pandemic in a public inquiry."

In a separate statement, a Labour spokesman said: "The Cabinet Office should block the publication of this tasteless cashing in on tragedy."

Mr Hancock's time as health secretary was cut short five months ago after leaked footage emerged of him kissing Gina Colangelo, in breach of social distancing rules that he had helped establish.

HarperCollins has been approached for comment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police dragged protesters out of the road.

Police drag XR protesters out of the road as they hijack Lord Mayor's Show

Exclusive
Whistleblower exposes UN leaks of Chinese dissident information

Whistleblower exposes UN leaks of Chinese dissident information

Richard Ratcliffe went 21 days on hunger strike

Husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ends hunger strike after 21 days

A man was killed in the stabbing

'This is England': Man killed and pensioner seriously injured after Brentford stabbings

The tense stand off has proved fatal for migrants

Poland migrant clash: UK troops deploy as young man's body brings death toll to nine

Douglas Ross has come under fire for outside earnings

'Sleaze' accusations grow as Scottish Tory leader fails to declare £28k from extra jobs

Boris Johnson has faith in an "ambitious outcome".

COP26: Climate crisis talks enter overtime with 'ambitious outcome in sight'

Bailey was sentenced to life for the violent attack

Pictured: Grinning teen who murdered vulnerable man in nighttime horror attack

Nicola Sturgeon's government has put sanitary products in men's toilets

Scottish Government puts sanitary products in men's toilets for transgender staff

Steve Bannon was found in contempt of Congress.

Former Trump aide indicted on two counts of contempt of Congress

Britney declared Friday "the best day ever".

'Best day ever': Britney Spears' conservatorship terminated after 13 years

Glen de Vries after the Blue Origin flight on 13 October.

Glen de Vries: Man who flew to space with William Shatner dies in plane crash

Jailed: Scott Sutherland.

Paramedic who stole defibrillators from ambulance service and sold them on eBay is jailed

Building regulations for high-rise buildings have been under close scrutiny since the Grenfell disaster

Cladding crisis: Buildings may be constructed to deliberately avoid need for fire regulations
Gina Davidson asks if ministers will become the Avengers as Cop26 enters its own end game

Cop26 analysis: Talks enter the end game - will ministers become the Avengers?

The Met Police has said it won't be probing Boris Johnson's Conservative Party.

Met Police: 'Insufficient grounds' to probe Tory 'cash for honours' allegations

Latest News

See more Latest News

New texts show Meghan's concern for Prince Harry

Fresh Meghan texts show her view Harry faced 'constant berating' from royals
Durham university held a zoom workshop, to provide students with advice on how to stay safe during sex work

'Horrific': Durham Uni criticised for offering students safe sex work course
Lorna Slater has said people should carry around their own 'fork and knife and spoon' to cut waste.

Carry knife and fork in your backpack for the climate, Scottish minister urges
A police officer intervened after the bus driver refused to let the girl board.

Driver refused to let desperate girl, 16, on last bus home due to health and safety
jj

Covid 'storm clouds' are gathering over Europe so get your vaccine booster, PM urges
British troops have been deployed to Poland amid tensions over migrants on the Belarus border

British troops deploy to Poland's border as migrant confrontation with Russia worsens
The family of Jack Lis has spoken out

Family of 10-year-old boy mauled to death by dog says life will 'never be the same'
David Henderson organised the flight that killed Argentinian striker Emiliano Sala

Businessman who organised flight that killed Emiliano Sala jailed
Tiernan Darnton confessed to the murder of Mary Gregory in a game with two friends

'Truth or dare' murderer sentenced to life for killing 94-year-old step-grandmother
Thousands of frustrated users are unable to access their emails and the video streaming service

Gmail, Google and YouTube outage leaves thousands of users unable to access services

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: When is the two-minute silence and why is it held?
Countries around the world have agreed to limit global warming to 1.5C

Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?
Fully vaccinated travellers will be able to fly to the US from November 8

US announces details of Covid-19 travel requirements after November 8

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy hits out against trolls criticising his second job

David Lammy hits out against trolls criticising his 'second job'
Maajid Nawaz: 'Tory sleaze the Achilles heel of government'

Maajid Nawaz: 'Tory sleaze the Achilles heel of government'

Jeremy Corbyn: Second job ban made 'absolutely clear' to Starmer

Jeremy Corbyn: Second job ban made 'absolutely clear' to Starmer
Don McLean: Hit-song 'prophetic' of cancel culture

Don McLean: Hit-song 'prophetic' of cancel culture

Father at 'his wit's end' after son's fourth A&E visit in three months

Father 'at his wit's end' after one-year-old son's fourth A&E visit in three months
Andrew Pierce gives take on Meghan Markle's experience with Royal Family

Andrew Pierce gives take on Meghan Markle's experience with Royal Family
The Business Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister urges unjabbed care workers to 'reconsider' getting vaccinated
Israeli ambassador takes aim at 'extremist' protesters after being rushed away from LSE

Israeli ambassador takes aim at 'extremist' protesters after being rushed away from LSE
Covid: 91-year-old Shelagh Fogarty delivers message to unvaccinated and deniers

Covid: 91-year-old Shelagh Fogarty caller delivers message to unvaccinated and deniers
Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/11 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police