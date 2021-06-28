Nick Ferrari's furious and direct message to Boris Johnson over Matt Hancock

By EJ Ward

This is Nick Ferrari's furious take on Matt Hancock's affair and the fact the Prime Minister did not sack him.

After Matt Hancock resigned amid mounting pressure on the embattled MP, Nick Ferrari give his LBC audience his take on the matter.

Nick summed up what had happened over the last 48-hours: "We've got a new Health Secretary, and Boris Johnson is on the back foot."

Branding the Prime Minister a "populist" who was "in tune with what people are thinking," Nick asked why it took the "disgraced former Health Secretary to jump off the cliff rather than Boris giving him the boot."

Speaking directly to the Prime Minister, Nick said he "really have missed the boat, yet again."

"You missed it over Dominic Cummings, you've missed it over Matt Hancock."

A furious Nick Ferrari asked what he didn't understand, expecting the public to abide by the rules, but "it cannot be one set of rules for us and one set for advisers and Cabinet Ministers."

"It's no go, BoJo, sort it out."

In his resignation letter, Mr Hancock said he didn't want his private life to distract attention from the Government's focus on leading the country out of the pandemic.

He apologised again for breaking rules on social distancing and to his family for what he had put them through.