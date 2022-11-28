Matt Hancock should be "back in Parliament with us uglies" after his I'm A Celebrity stint, Grant Shapps tells LBC

28 November 2022, 09:46 | Updated: 28 November 2022, 09:55

What next for Matt Hancock after his stint in the I'm A Celebrity Jungle won by Jill Scott
What next for Matt Hancock after his stint in the I'm A Celebrity Jungle won by Jill Scott. Picture: Shutterstock

By Stephen Rigley

Tory Minister Grant Shapps has called on Matt Hancock to return to Parliament with the "uglies" following his stint in the I'm A Celebrity jungle.

The former Health Secretary, 44, overcame the ignominy oof being voted by the public to face six successive gruesome bushtucker trials to finish third on ITV's I'm A Celebrity.. Get Me Out Of Here on Sunday behind Lioness footballer Jill Scott.

And now there is speculation about what Hancock will do next and if the controversial politician will try and embark on a showbiz career.

But Grant Shapps told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that Hancock should be back to Parliament representing his Suffolk constituents.

Jill Scott after winning I'm A Celebrity with runner-up Owen Warner and Matt Hancock
Jill Scott after winning I'm A Celebrity with runner-up Owen Warner and Matt Hancock. Picture: Shutterstock
Matt Hancock reunited with girlfriend Gina Coladangelo after finishing third
Matt Hancock reunited with girlfriend Gina Coladangelo after finishing third. Picture: Shutterstock

Read More: Matt Hancock admitted he made ‘big mistake’ when it came to breaking rules after he ‘fell in love’ with his aide

Read More: Matt Hancock could be 'kicked out of Parliament for good' over I'm A Celebrity appearance

He said: "It's often said that politics is showbiz for ugly people. I think Matt Hancock should be back in Parliament with the rest of us uglies representing his constituents rather than in a jungle down under.

"Obviously he is coming back now. I don't think he should have gone in the first place and it will be up to the Whips to decide what to do."

Earlier Jill Scott received a hero's welcome as she arrived at the Marriott hotel alongside fiancée Shelly Unitt after being crowned Queen Of The Jungle.

The football legend had been stunned after beating Holloaks actor Owen Warner and Hancock in the final.

Speaking about her victory on Monday's Good Morning Britain, Jill said: "Winning the Euros ihas to be up there with the best moments of my life but this hasn't sunk in!'It was tough at times but that Cyclone Challenge was like being a kid again. I tried to make the most of an incredible experience really.

"It was tough at times but that Cyclone Challenge was like being a kid again. I tried to make the most of an incredible experience really."

Her first move after winning the crown was simply to get clean. She said: "It's taken two showers and two baths just to smell half decent!"

She now wants to catch up on England's progress in the World Cup saying: "I have missed the World Cup game so much. Me and Owen were begging for the scores and they kept saying we cant tell you! I think they're gonna be fine against Wales, I have every confidence. I'm a massive Phil Foden fan!"

During the finale, after congratulating the former midfielder on her win, Mike Tindall placed the floral crown on Jill's head as she sat triumphantly on the wooden throne before she embraced her fiancée on the bridge.

Following her coronation, after 12million viewers voted, an emotional Jill, who broke down in tears, said: "I can't believe it. I just can't believe it. I think I'm going to owe my grandma a lot of money for the 12 million votes! I don't think there should be one winner, we're all winners."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Just Stop Oil protesters blocked Shepherd's Bush Green

Eco mob halt traffic across London as they begin slow march protests in lead up to Christmas

Patagotitan mayorum

Huge model of Patagotitan dinosaur to go on display in London next year

Keir Starmer predecessor Jeremy Corbyn adopted the same policy

Keir Starmer vows to scrap charitable status for private schools to fund catch-up programme

Chinese TV has been censoring World Cup footage, replacing cheering fans (L) with footage of managers and players

Chinese TV edits out live crowd shots from World Cup as 'Zero Covid' backlash grows in China and protests erupt

Pakistan Polio

Pakistan launches new anti-polio drive amid spike in cases

Anne-Marie Trevelyan

Australian shift to nuclear-powered submarines ‘reaffirms security commitment’

Protest in Beijing

Chinese officials affirm zero-Covid stance despite protests

JK Rowling criticised the proposed bill

JK Rowling hits out at Labour for backing Nicola Sturgeon's controversial gender self-ID laws

Charlie Bartolo and Kearne Solanke were stabbed to death on Saturday night

'Devastated' family pays tribute after two boys, 16, stabbed to death less than one mile apart in South London

A plane caught in power lines

Two rescued from plane caught in power lines

One hundred UK firms are taking part in a trial of a four-day working week

One hundred British companies to give workers a four-day week - with no loss of pay for workers

dictionary

Merriam-Webster chooses ‘gaslighting’ as its word of the year for 2022

Police remain at the scene

Three arrested after two babies found dead in house in South Wales

Armed forces personnel would drive ambulances and fill frontline roles in hospitals under plans being drawn up

Armed forces set to rescue NHS under emergency plans for winter walkouts

Steve Allen ‘Radio Royalty’ Tea Towel

Order your LBC Steve Allen ‘Radio Royalty’ tea towel here

Italy Landslide

Seven bodies found in mud and debris after landslide on Italian island

Latest News

See more Latest News

China Covid protests

Protests over China’s strict lockdown hit Shanghai and other cities

Belgium Morocco Riots Soccer WCup

Rioting breaks out in Belgian and Dutch cities after Morocco’s World Cup win

Boxing trainer Reece Newcombe had just become a dad

Man killed with broken glass in 'Lawless London' is Ian Wright's trainer and friend after crime wave weekend
Jill Scott MBE takes part in I'm A Celeb 2022

Lioness Jill Scott wins I'm A Celebrity, defeating Owen Warner and Matt Hancock

Rishi Sunak is pictured leaving Downing Street for PMQs last week

Sunak vows to stand with Ukraine for 'as long as it takes' after Kyiv visit in first foreign policy speech as PM
Ed Lawrence was led away by police in Shanghai today

BBC journalist beaten and kicked by Chinese police while covering anti-lockdown protest in Shanghai
COP27 Conflict Food Insecurity

Yemen signs billion dollar aid package with UAE-based fund

White House State Dinner

Jon Batiste to sing for Macron at Biden’s first state dinner

The incident took place at Winter Wonderland in Cardiff

Two people 'come off' Winter Wonderland ride as eyewitnesses describe 'massive bang'

Iraq-Corruption

Iraq probe recovers part of 2.5 billion dollars embezzled from tax office

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh 25/11/22

'We give so much yet we feel so undervalued': Nurse expresses 'pain' of stagnant income for 20 years
stalking victim

'I felt like a hostage in my own home': Stalking victim shares experience of builder's 'controlling' behaviour
James O’Brien mocks failed Tory ‘xenophobic’ politics as UK migration soars

James O’Brien mocks failed Tory ‘xenophobic’ politics as UK migration soars

nick mental health

Devastated mother denounces ‘stretched’ mental health staff after her son took his life hours after being discharged
Nick Ferrari 25/11/22

'She should come home and serve her time': Filmmaker Andrew Drury lambasts Shamima Begum

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/11

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/11- Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Putin may 'sit winter out' to fracture Ukraine's willpower and Western support
China-controlled CCTV in UK

China-controlled CCTV is 'concerning', says Professor Fraser Sampson

Caller opens up about damp and mould in house

'It's breaking my marriage': Caller opens up about heartbreaking impacts of damp and mould in home
James O’Brien caller feels ‘stupid’ for falling victim to right-wing rhetoric on migration

James O’Brien caller feels ‘stupid’ for falling victim to right-wing rhetoric on migration

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit