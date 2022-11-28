Matt Hancock should be "back in Parliament with us uglies" after his I'm A Celebrity stint, Grant Shapps tells LBC

By Stephen Rigley

Tory Minister Grant Shapps has called on Matt Hancock to return to Parliament with the "uglies" following his stint in the I'm A Celebrity jungle.

The former Health Secretary, 44, overcame the ignominy oof being voted by the public to face six successive gruesome bushtucker trials to finish third on ITV's I'm A Celebrity.. Get Me Out Of Here on Sunday behind Lioness footballer Jill Scott.

And now there is speculation about what Hancock will do next and if the controversial politician will try and embark on a showbiz career.

But Grant Shapps told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that Hancock should be back to Parliament representing his Suffolk constituents.

He said: "It's often said that politics is showbiz for ugly people. I think Matt Hancock should be back in Parliament with the rest of us uglies representing his constituents rather than in a jungle down under.

"Obviously he is coming back now. I don't think he should have gone in the first place and it will be up to the Whips to decide what to do."

Earlier Jill Scott received a hero's welcome as she arrived at the Marriott hotel alongside fiancée Shelly Unitt after being crowned Queen Of The Jungle.

The football legend had been stunned after beating Holloaks actor Owen Warner and Hancock in the final.

Speaking about her victory on Monday's Good Morning Britain, Jill said: "Winning the Euros ihas to be up there with the best moments of my life but this hasn't sunk in!'It was tough at times but that Cyclone Challenge was like being a kid again. I tried to make the most of an incredible experience really.

"It was tough at times but that Cyclone Challenge was like being a kid again. I tried to make the most of an incredible experience really."

Her first move after winning the crown was simply to get clean. She said: "It's taken two showers and two baths just to smell half decent!"

She now wants to catch up on England's progress in the World Cup saying: "I have missed the World Cup game so much. Me and Owen were begging for the scores and they kept saying we cant tell you! I think they're gonna be fine against Wales, I have every confidence. I'm a massive Phil Foden fan!"

During the finale, after congratulating the former midfielder on her win, Mike Tindall placed the floral crown on Jill's head as she sat triumphantly on the wooden throne before she embraced her fiancée on the bridge.

Following her coronation, after 12million viewers voted, an emotional Jill, who broke down in tears, said: "I can't believe it. I just can't believe it. I think I'm going to owe my grandma a lot of money for the 12 million votes! I don't think there should be one winner, we're all winners."