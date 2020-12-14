Matt Hancock statement today: What time is he speaking?

14 December 2020, 13:48 | Updated: 14 December 2020, 13:56

Matt Hancock is talking to MPs and the nation today over latest Covid developments
Matt Hancock is talking to MPs and the nation today over latest Covid developments. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Health Secretary Matt Hancock will be updating MPs and the nation today on the latest Covid developments from the Pfizer vaccine, to Christmas rules and whether London will be heading for tier 3.

Matt Hancock will be making a statement in parliament today about the latest coronavirus developments before he addresses the nation later this evening.

The Health Secretary will speak to his fellow MPs this afternoon where he is expected to talk about the Covid vaccine roll out along with any potential rule changes for Christmas.

People are also expected to hear further on the threat of London heading into tier 3 along with potential school closures before the festive season.

Is London heading into tier 3 under latest coronavirus rules?

Here’s Matt Hancock’s speech and statement timings for today:

Matt Hancock will be discussing the latest Covid developments in his speech today
Matt Hancock will be discussing the latest Covid developments in his speech today. Picture: PA

What time is Matt Hancock speaking in parliament today?

The Health Secretary is expected to address his fellow MPs on behalf of the Prime Minister Boris Johnson at around 3:30pm today, Monday 14, December.

When is Matt Hancock’s press statement today?

At the moment there is no specific time of when Matt Hancock might be addressing the nation with an official Covid statement.

Usually, the government press conferences happen between 5-6pm.

London tier 3 discussions are expected to be revealed too
London tier 3 discussions are expected to be revealed too. Picture: PA

What is Matt Hancock expected to say in his coronavirus press conference?

With the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine officially being rolled out by GPs today, Hancock is expected to talk about the latest immunisations updates.

After concerns over Christmas coronavirus rules being too relaxed, it’s a possibility he will address any changes now too.

However, the biggest concerns comes over whether London will be heading into tier 3 and the tough restrictions they could face. This would also be around the concern of schools closing early for Christmas.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Shoppers on Oxford Street after the England lockdown was lifted

London Tier 3: Capital to follow toughest Covid rules as cases surge
No10 has urged schools to stay open despite a surge in coronavirus cases

No10 demands schools stay open despite Covid spike

The scene at Old Port in Marseille, France after football fans clashed ahead of the England vs Russia France Euro 2016 match (Niall Carson/PA)

Two Russians jailed over Euro 2016 attack that left England fan disabled
President Hassan Rouhani speaks during his press conference in Tehran, Iran (AP)

Iran’s president blames Israel for killing of nuclear scientist
Rubble and debris remain around towering grain silos gutted in the massive August explosion at the Beirut port (Hussein Malla/AP)

Lebanon’s caretaker PM will not meet prosecutor in port blast probe
James Blunt reveals how he prevented World War III

James Blunt reveals how he prevented World War III

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Here's everything you need to know about a no-deal Brexit

What could a no-deal Brexit mean for you? Everything you need to know
Coronavirus vaccine: A list of priority people will be decided by the government

Covid vaccine priority list: Who will get the vaccine first in the UK?
Who is hesitant to take the Covid vaccine and why?

Who is hesitant to take the Covid vaccine and why?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sir Keir Starmer not offended by honours and titles associated with British Empire

Sir Keir Starmer not offended by honours and titles associated with British Empire
"Leave the Twitter button alone," was Sir Keir's advice

'Leave the Twitter button alone,' Sir Keir's warns'Leave the Twitter button alone,' Sir Keir's warns politicians after Labour MP's tweet
Call Keir: Labour leader Keir Starmer - watch live 9am

Call Keir: Labour leader Keir Starmer - watch in full

Maajid Nawaz explains how UK can prosper post-Brexit: 'It's not all bad news'

Maajid Nawaz explains how UK can prosper post-Brexit: 'It's not all bad news'
Walking away from negotiations 'a mistake' warns ex-Taoiseach

Extending Brexit trade talks 'right thing to do' confirms ex-Taoiseach
Nigel Farage: Disruption caused by no-deal Brexit 'will be tiny'

Nigel Farage: Disruption caused by no-deal Brexit 'will be tiny'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London