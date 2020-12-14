Matt Hancock statement today: What time is he speaking?

Matt Hancock is talking to MPs and the nation today over latest Covid developments. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Health Secretary Matt Hancock will be updating MPs and the nation today on the latest Covid developments from the Pfizer vaccine, to Christmas rules and whether London will be heading for tier 3.

Matt Hancock will be making a statement in parliament today about the latest coronavirus developments before he addresses the nation later this evening.

The Health Secretary will speak to his fellow MPs this afternoon where he is expected to talk about the Covid vaccine roll out along with any potential rule changes for Christmas.

People are also expected to hear further on the threat of London heading into tier 3 along with potential school closures before the festive season.

Is London heading into tier 3 under latest coronavirus rules?

Here’s Matt Hancock’s speech and statement timings for today:

Matt Hancock will be discussing the latest Covid developments in his speech today. Picture: PA

What time is Matt Hancock speaking in parliament today?

The Health Secretary is expected to address his fellow MPs on behalf of the Prime Minister Boris Johnson at around 3:30pm today, Monday 14, December.

When is Matt Hancock’s press statement today?

At the moment there is no specific time of when Matt Hancock might be addressing the nation with an official Covid statement.

Usually, the government press conferences happen between 5-6pm.

London tier 3 discussions are expected to be revealed too. Picture: PA

What is Matt Hancock expected to say in his coronavirus press conference?

With the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine officially being rolled out by GPs today, Hancock is expected to talk about the latest immunisations updates.

After concerns over Christmas coronavirus rules being too relaxed, it’s a possibility he will address any changes now too.

However, the biggest concerns comes over whether London will be heading into tier 3 and the tough restrictions they could face. This would also be around the concern of schools closing early for Christmas.