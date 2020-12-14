Is London going into Covid tier 3?

Sadiq Khan has warned London about tougher coronavirus restrictions. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

London is currently at risk of going into tier 3 in the coronavirus alert system following an increase in cases across the boroughs - but when will we find out? And what are the tier 3 rules?

Tier 3 for London is looking more likely as coronavirus cases across the capital have increased over recent weeks.

Despite stern warnings from the London Mayor Sadiq Khan ordering Londoners to strictly follow the rules, he’s also now calling for secondary schools to close early for Christmas to help tackle the increase.

The Mayor said the rise in cases in the capital is "deeply concerning" and requires further Government action to be brought under control.

So will London be heading into tier 3? And when will Boris Johnson be making his next announcement around the coronavirus tiers?

London boroughs have seen an increase in coronavirus cases leading to a threat of tier 3. Picture: PA

Is London heading into tier 3?

At present, there has been no announcement made that London will be placed in tier 3 before Christmas.

However, plenty of evidence suggests the capital could be heading for tier 3 such as the increase in Covid cases across the boroughs.

Sadiq Khan also sent out a number of warnings to Londoners in recent weeks to follow the coronavirus rules.

When will we know if London is in tier 3?

Boris Johnson and the government will be reviewing the tiers on December 16.

London and Essex are just some of the areas expected to move into a higher Covid tier.

London and Essex are at risk of tier 3 at the next government review. Picture: PA

What are the rules in tier 3?

If London were to head into tier 3, the rules are restrictions include not socially meeting anyone in your home, pubs and restaurants will operate a takeaway system only and only meet outdoors in parks with a group limited to six.