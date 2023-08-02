Mattel on the hunt for ‘Chief UNO player’ in new role offering £13,926 for four weeks of work in New York

Mattel is on the lookout for a chief UNO player for a new game. Picture: Tiktok/Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Mattel is on the hunt for a “chief UNO player” to launch one of its upcoming new game variations in a job offering a generous wage.

The company, which produced the iconic Barbie toy, is looking to hire an UNO enthusiast to take on the position of chief player for its new game UNO Quatro.

Listed on the Mattel website, the game is described as a “classic four-in-a-row challenge with a twist”.

For just four hours of work a day, four days a week over a total of four weeks, the successful applicant will earn a total of £13,926 ($17,776) in return for the stint.

For UNO fans, a five figure sum to play a game you love likely sounds too good to be true but it seems the central requirements for the role are a love of the game and “an outgoing personality to speak with and challenge anyone walking by”.

Ideally the player will also be “friendly” with “really good vibes” and someone “who takes UNO everywhere”, the company said.

“We’re looking for someone who’s just as passionate about throwing down a Draw 4 as they are engaging strangers in a game,” the toy firm added.

But they should also be comfortable with interviews, creating and starring in online content and be able to “sit for long periods, lift and carry 50 lbs (22.5 kgs) and set up playing tables and tents on location”.

The selected candidate will be expected to play and teach others the rules of the new game, as well as assist the rest of the UNO team to produce content for video channels online.

For anybody keen to put their name into the running, applicants must ‘stitch’ the UNO TikTok account’s promo video for the position.

Applicants must answer the following four questions in the video:

What's your best memory of playing UNO? What's your best Reverse Card moment? Why shouldn't you get skipped as the Chief UNO player? What's your favourite version of UNO?

Anyone interested in the role must the available to work in New York from September 13 and should get their applications in fast, as the deadline is August 10.