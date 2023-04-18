Neighbours star Maxine Klibingaitis dies 'suddenly and unexpectedly' aged 58

18 April 2023, 12:53 | Updated: 18 April 2023, 14:53

Maxine, who played Terry Inglis on Neighbours in the 80s, has died age 58.
Maxine, who played Terry Inglis on Neighbours in the 80s, has died age 58. Picture: Instagram/Facebook

By Jenny Medlicott

A tribute posted online announced the sudden death of the actress best known for playing Terry Inglis on the Australian soap.

Maxine Klibingaitis, who played roles in popular Australian shows Neighbours and Prisoner in the 80s, died suddenly on Monday.

The actress's death was posted on Facebook by a fan page for the TV show Prisoner, which she played teen punk Bobbie Mitchell on between 1983-85.

She was aged 58 at the time of passing and came as a shock to family.

The post read: "We regrettably announce that actress Maxine Klibingaitis has passed away.

"Maxine played the much-loved character of Bobbie Mitchell in Prisoner, Terri Inglis in Neighbours, and many other roles on Australian TV. 

"Maxine was only 58. We send our sincere condolences to her son Zane and Maxine's family and friends. RIP Maxine."

The 58-year-old also starred on Australian show Prisoner.
The 58-year-old also starred on Australian show Prisoner. Picture: Facebook

Although rumours initially circulated the post was a hoax, the admin of the Facebook page later clarified a close friend of Maxine's had been in touch to confirm the news.

"Just to clarify for those inboxing me, the sad news is not a hoax. A very close friend of Maxine's called me late today," she said.

Ms Klibingaitis's time on Neighbours was short but significant, as she played the first character on the show to die by taking her own life.

Maxine was previously married to American director, Andrew Friedman, known for working on TV shows It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Glow.

The 58-year-old last made a public outing at a Prisoner reunion back in 2019.

