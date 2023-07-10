McVities fans rejoice as fan favourite snack set to be brought back after 20 years

By Kieran Kelly

McVities are about to bring back a fan favourite snack almost two decades after it was taken off shelves.

The company announced the white chocolate digestive is set to come back after it was taken from shelves in 2005.

The legendary biscuit is already on sale in Sainsbury's but shoppers will be able to get them in other stores, including Tesco and Morrisons.

A packet of 15 biscuits will cost £1.89.

Aslı Özen Turhan, chief marketing officer at pladis, said: “Our customers have been asking for white chocolate digestives for a while and we're excited to finally bring them to the shelves.

"Knowing how much people love white chocolate and having new sweet treats to try, we couldn’t wait to make this highly anticipated addition to the digestives family."

It continues a trend of old favourites being brought back by McVities, including Happy Faces, which were recently spotted on shelves once again.

They were initially axed in 2015, but are on sale again for £1.

One excited fan wrote: "There back!!! ASDA £1"

Another responded "Love these biscuits."