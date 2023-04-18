Harrowing footage shows medics rushing to save actor Jeremy Renner moments after he was crushed by snow plough

By Danielle DeWolfe

Harrowing footage has emerged showing the moment members of the emergency services rushed to save the life of actor Jeremy Renner after he was crushed by his snow plough.

The 52-year-old star was left with 35 broken bones, a collapsed lung and a punctured liver after his 14,330-pound snow plough rolled over him as he was clearing his driveway.

The harrowing police bodycam footage shows the actor sprawled in a pool of his own blood against the picturesque backdrop of snowcapped mountains near Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, with a helicopter visible in footage that later airlifted Renner to hospital.

Officers attended to the Avengers star on New Year's Day, alongside the fire service and ambulance crews after he attempted to stop his runaway snow plough driving into his nephew.

"He got out to tell me something and that's when it started coming at me," Renner's nephew Alexander Fries can be heard explaining to the officers.

"That's when it was coming at me full force. He tried to jump on it… and it took him under. Right where the blood is at is right where it happened."

"He tried to jump on it?!" says one officer in shock.

"It was horrible. I thought he was going to die, man. I'm holding him and his colour is just going," continued Mr Fries.

The film star had brought out the plough in order to free his nephew's vehicle, which had got stuck in a snow bank.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, with a helicopter visible in footage that later airlifted Renner to hospital. Picture: LBC / Alamy

The star's nephew can be seen pointing to the tracks, highlighting there was no way of returning to the cab of the vehicle without standing on them - which were moving at the time, eventually pulling the actor under.

It comes as the Marvel star made an emotional return to the hospital in Reno, Nevada, that saved his life.

Taking to social media, Jeremy revealed he returned to the hospital, visiting healthcare professionals to thank them for their service.