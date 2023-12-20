Meghan spotted in bizarre coffee advert playing an intern stacking boxes, working in IT and missing fist bump

Meghan Markle has appeared in a bizarre coffee advert. Picture: Instagram

By Kit Heren

Meghan Markle has been spotted acting in a new advert for a coffee company that she has investments in.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Meghan is seen in the advert for Clevr Blends' social media video stacking boxes, working on a computer and making hot drinks.

The former Suits actress even shows her physical comedy skills as she fails to successfully complete a fist bump with a colleague.

Everyone bursts out laughing as Meghan walks away, in the final shot of the advert.

Meghan has been an investor in Clevr Blends since 2020, and has previously hailed co-founder and CEO Hannah Mendoza as "a passionate female entrepreneur".

Posting the advert to Instagram, Ms Mendoza said: "Damn, you’re keeping us BUSY right now! Had to call in some reinforcements.

"So grateful for the immense love and support this year—thanks for helping us keep the latte-loving dream alive, and thriving!xo"

Meghan has previously given Clevr Blends a five-star review, calling their coffee: "One of my favourite ways to start and end each day."

The Duchess of Sussex came across the coffee brand in 2017 at a pop-up, before investing three years later.

Meghan Markle. Picture: Instagram

Confirming her investment to Fortune, Meghan said: "This investment is in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritizes building community alongside her business.

"I’m proud to invest in Hannah’s commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and has a holistic approach to wellness. I believe in her and I believe in her company.'

Ms Mendoza said of Meghan's investment: "Entrepreneurs need funding, but they also need advisers who care deeply about what they are building. I'm grateful to have found both in the Duchess of Sussex.

"Her passion for what we're creating is palpable, and I couldn't imagine a more aligned partnership. We're excited for the road ahead."

Meghan Markle. Picture: Instagram

The duchess' backing of the brand was Meghan's first public investment since she and her husband Prince Harry stepped back as "senior royals".

Clevr Blends makes instant latte and tea kits mixed with mushrooms and other ingredients the company says are good for drinkers' health. One pouch costs $28, which the company says is the equivalent of $2 per drink.

Meghan Markle. Picture: Instagram

Ms Mendoza said of launching Clevr Blends: "We had humble beginnings—my co-founder and I started a pop-up adaptogenic coffee bar in 2016.

"We traveled around the US, waxing lyrical about the magic of plants. People listened, they felt better in their bodies and minds, and we created Clevr to make those feelings easier to reach."

The company has mixed reviews online, with some complaining of the "undrinkable" taste. Others have hit out at shipping delays. Some reviews have praised the taste.