Meghan Markle admits studying for UK citizenship exam in Archetypes podcast, confessing Harry found questions "so hard"

Meghan speaks about gender guilt and inflatable pizza as part of the episode. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Meghan Markle has revealed she studied for the UK’s citizenship exam after meeting Prince Harry, claiming the Duke of Sussex found the questions “so hard" and that he had “no idea” of many of the answers.

Making the claims as part of her Spotify Original podcast Archetypes, the eighth episode of the series sees the former royal joined by the First Lady of Canada, Sophie Grégoire.

The Duchess of Sussex said: 'That citizenship exam is so hard. I was studying for it [the test] and I remember going: "Oh my goodness".

“I would ask my husband: ‘Did you know this? Did you know this?’ And he would say: ‘I had no idea’".

The test, which costs £50 and requires a 75% pass mark, consists of questions relating to UK culture, laws and history.

She doesn't expand on whether she eventually took the test as part of the podcast.

Meghan discusses gender and inflatable pizza as part of the episode. Picture: Spotify

With Meghan describing “the pressures of being a partner and a parent”, the mother-of-two adds that Grégoire: “knows what it feels like to be a mom and a partner in the public eye”.

Discussing topics including guilt and gender, Meghan reflects on “how crushing the guilt of expectations can become”, as well as citing inspirational books from Dr. Shefali Tsabary, who also appears as a guest.

Entitled ‘Good Wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom’, the episode sees Meghan and the wife of North American leader Justin Trudeau reflect on a range of subjects, including female guilt and the difficulty of breaking out of societal moulds.

Over the course of the show, Meghan also chats with comedian Pamela Adlon, best known voicing the character Bobby Hill in the animated comedy series King of the Hill – who herself became a British citizen in 2020.

“For homies it’s Sophie G in the house,” says Grégoire, introducing herself through laughter.

Going on to discuss her many titles in conversation with the Duchess of Sussex – “Sophie Grégoire is my legal name and then Sophie Grégoire Trudeau because of the association” – the pair reflect on public titles.

Noting how uncomfortable the term “Madame” makes her, the First Lady turns to Meghan and adds: “I’m sure you know about how that feels.”

Meghan discusses the price of inflatable pizza as part of the episode. Picture: LBC / Alamy

“Sophie is a dear friend and emblematic of strength, which comes from embracing your humanity, even in the face of all these family and home and public pressures,” gushes Markle.

“Keeping that sense of self while holding up the mantle of what comes with being a parent and a spouse – that’s a full plate.”

Meghan was a resident of Canada during her stint in hit legal drama Suits, with the pair becoming confidants following Justin Trudeau urging his country to welcome the Sussexes after they departed the UK in 2020.

She also reflects on the “labels and tropes that hold women back”, noting the need to “break out” of the moulds "society has carved for us”.

“This wasn’t our day of being the wives and moms all perfectly quaffed, with up-dos and pearls and demure smiles, this was the other version of us,” says Meghan.

Noting how the two families “swam”, “drank wine” and “splashed in the water“, the former royal is keen to emphasise “the inflatable pizza slice proved to be a big hit”.