Meghan Markle admits studying for UK citizenship exam in Archetypes podcast, confessing Harry found questions "so hard"

1 November 2022, 14:53

Meghan speaks about gender guilt and inflatable pizza as part of the episode
Meghan speaks about gender guilt and inflatable pizza as part of the episode. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Meghan Markle has revealed she studied for the UK’s citizenship exam after meeting Prince Harry, claiming the Duke of Sussex found the questions “so hard" and that he had “no idea” of many of the answers.

Making the claims as part of her Spotify Original podcast Archetypes, the eighth episode of the series sees the former royal joined by the First Lady of Canada, Sophie Grégoire.

The Duchess of Sussex said: 'That citizenship exam is so hard. I was studying for it [the test] and I remember going: "Oh my goodness".

“I would ask my husband: ‘Did you know this? Did you know this?’ And he would say: ‘I had no idea’".

The test, which costs £50 and requires a 75% pass mark, consists of questions relating to UK culture, laws and history.

She doesn't expand on whether she eventually took the test as part of the podcast.

Read more: Matt Hancock loses Tory whip as he joins Boy George and Olivia Attwood in the jungle for I'm A Celebrity

Read more: 'Senseless': Migos rapper Takeoff shot dead in Texas

Meghan discusses gender and inflatable pizza as part of the episode
Meghan discusses gender and inflatable pizza as part of the episode. Picture: Spotify

With Meghan describing “the pressures of being a partner and a parent”, the mother-of-two adds that Grégoire: “knows what it feels like to be a mom and a partner in the public eye”.

Discussing topics including guilt and gender, Meghan reflects on “how crushing the guilt of expectations can become”, as well as citing inspirational books from Dr. Shefali Tsabary, who also appears as a guest.

Entitled ‘Good Wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom’, the episode sees Meghan and the wife of North American leader Justin Trudeau reflect on a range of subjects, including female guilt and the difficulty of breaking out of societal moulds.

Over the course of the show, Meghan also chats with comedian Pamela Adlon, best known voicing the character Bobby Hill in the animated comedy series King of the Hill – who herself became a British citizen in 2020.

“For homies it’s Sophie G in the house,” says Grégoire, introducing herself through laughter.

Going on to discuss her many titles in conversation with the Duchess of Sussex – “Sophie Grégoire is my legal name and then Sophie Grégoire Trudeau because of the association” – the pair reflect on public titles.

Noting how uncomfortable the term “Madame” makes her, the First Lady turns to Meghan and adds: “I’m sure you know about how that feels.”

Meghan discusses the price of inflatable pizza as part of the episode
Meghan discusses the price of inflatable pizza as part of the episode. Picture: LBC / Alamy

“Sophie is a dear friend and emblematic of strength, which comes from embracing your humanity, even in the face of all these family and home and public pressures,” gushes Markle.

“Keeping that sense of self while holding up the mantle of what comes with being a parent and a spouse – that’s a full plate.”
Meghan was a resident of Canada during her stint in hit legal drama Suits, with the pair becoming confidants following Justin Trudeau urging his country to welcome the Sussexes after they departed the UK in 2020.

She also reflects on the “labels and tropes that hold women back”, noting the need to “break out” of the moulds "society has carved for us”.

“This wasn’t our day of being the wives and moms all perfectly quaffed, with up-dos and pearls and demure smiles, this was the other version of us,” says Meghan.

Noting how the two families “swam”, “drank wine” and “splashed in the water“, the former royal is keen to emphasise “the inflatable pizza slice proved to be a big hit”.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A higher windfall tax on energy companies is being called for

What is windfall tax and how does it work?

Breaking
A migrant facility was attacked on Sunday

Dover firebomb attacker identified: Man who targeted migrant centre 'driven by hate', say counter-terror police

Davido and his fiancée Chioma Rowland are yet to address their son's death

Nigerian police question eight people after three-year-old son of Afrobeats star Davido ‘drowns in swimming pool in Lagos’
Just Stop Oil protesters tried to scale fencing outside Downing Street

Eco protesters try to scale Downing Street gates before blocking off Trafalgar Square as disruption campaign rumbles on

Miguel Angel Alvarez Florentino's death is not being treated as suspicious

Body of murder suspect found in east London river a week after woman, 53, stabbed to death

Police will 'bring eco mob to justice', warns Met chief

Police will 'bring eco mob to justice' after causing 'serious disruption' across capital, warns Met cop

Matt Hancock outside number 10

Is Matt Hancock still an MP? Former health secretary signs up for I'm A Celebrity

Takeoff was the third member of rap group Migos

'Senseless': Migos rapper Takeoff shot dead in Texas

The giant baubles can be seen careering down through central London

Tottenham Court Road turns into pinball alley as high-winds send Christmas decorations rolling

Avian bird flu is causing huge health concerns across the UK

Is bird flu dangerous to humans? Symptoms and dangers to be aware of

"Police doing nothing but watch it all from helicopters" said one bystander

Dundee's Halloween horror show: fireworks war erupts as council leader says 'those responsible MUST face consequences'

Matt Hancock is heading to the jungle

Matt Hancock loses Tory whip as he joins Boy George and Olivia Attwood in the jungle for I'm A Celebrity

Storm Claudio has hit the UK

Yellow weather warning as Storm Claudio hits with gale force winds and torrential rain to sweep across UK

MP Robert Jenrick spoke to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Robert Jenrick labels UK migrant crisis an 'intolerable situation' as he admits 'radical options' are needed

The Dover migrant centre was targeted on Sunday

Dover migrant centre bomber 'was investigated over child sex offences and threatened to take own life'

Prince William spoke out at Mr Bashir's interview previously

Fury as Netflix's The Crown to dramatise Diana's interview with Bashir - despite William's pleas

Latest News

See more Latest News

A mum and baby appeared to be hit during the 'firework wars'.

Officers warn of fireworks danger after mum and baby caught in Halloween chaos at Stratford station
The Home Secretary refused to send migrants to hotels in Tory voting areas, it has been claimed

Suella Braverman 'refused hotel bookings for migrants because they were in Tory areas'

Bird flu is expected to cause a turkey shortage over Christmas

Warning over 'severe' Christmas turkey shortage due to bird flu outbreak

Jade Croucher and her parents

Grieving sister of Leah Croucher says family have 'worst nightmare' that she was murdered by convicted sex offender
Jeremy Hunt and Rishi Sunak

'It's going to be tough': Warning of tax rises for everyone in desperate bid to pay back £50billion into public purse
Gary Lineker during the FA cup semi-final

Football legend Gary Lineker 'not afraid' to 'p*** off Qatar' at World Cup

The scene of the crash tonight

Two schoolgirls left with 'significant injuries' after bus crashes into motorbike in East London
Andrew Marr on LBC tonight

Andrew Marr says Braverman is 'swimming hard' and compares Commons speech to 'disgusting' sewage leak
Elon Musk has fired Twitter's board and wants to charge people to keep their blue ticks

Elon Musk dissolves Twitter's board making him sole director of social media firm

Finchley Road Underground Station

Man arrested for attempted murder after commuter shoved onto tube tracks and another two attacked

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Suella

'I'm about to cry, I feel so scared': black British woman feels the Home Sec is 'othering' ethnic minorities
‘Disgusting!’: James O’Brien blasts Suella Braverman’s Commons speech and ‘fascistic’ language on immigration

‘Disgusting!’: James O’Brien blasts Suella Braverman’s Commons speech and ‘fascistic’ language on migrants
Addiction experts

‘British culture itself is dependent on alcohol’: Charity CEO unpacks the difficulty of tackling addictions
‘They are the same as we are’: Shelagh Fogarty shares how pregnant refugee asked for Jane Austen novels

‘They are the same as we are’: Shelagh Fogarty shares how pregnant refugee asked for Jane Austen novels
Shelagh Fogarty Roger Gale

Manston can house 1,500 people but is currently trying to accommodate for 4,000 people, MP tells LBC
James blasts Daily Mail

James O’Brien berates the right-wing media for their 'destructive' reporting of migrant centre bomb attack
John Sweeney reveals why the best stories don't come from the well-behaved

The best stories don't come from the well-behaved writes John Sweeney

David Lammy has clashed with a caller saying complaining about childcare is 'demeaning'

Complaining about childcare costs is ‘demeaning’, says childminder

Doctor in NHS has become 'shadow of himself' and can't afford to heat flat, sister tells LBC

Doctor in NHS has become 'shadow of himself' and can't afford to heat flat, sister tells LBC
LBC caller: 'I think Rishi Sunak is potentially more dangerous than both Liz Truss and Boris Johnson.'

Rishi Sunak is potentially 'more dangerous' than both Liz Truss and Boris Johnson, LBC caller says

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit