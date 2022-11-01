'Senseless': Migos rapper Takeoff shot dead in Texas

Takeoff was the third member of rap group Migos. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

American rapper Takeoff has reportedly been shot to death in Houston at the age of 28.

The 28-year-old rapper and third member of rap group Migos, alongside Quavo and Offset, was fatally shot inside a bowling alley in Houston, TMZ has reported.

The rapper, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was with Quavo at the time. The pair had been playing dice until the early hours of this morning. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people were also shot and rushed to hospital.

Takeoff and Quavo of Migos performing during the 2022 ONE MusicFest earlier this month. Picture: Getty

Tributes have been pouring in on social media for the rapper. Amateur boxer and YouTube star Jake Paul tweeted: “Senseless killings need to stop. Need to unify. RIP TAKEOFF.”

Boxer Chris Eubank Jr said: “I remember Takeoff being a very down to earth, cool dude. Cant believe I’m having to say this again about another young black star being killed for no reason, something really has to change in the industry, it’s sickening how easy & often people are dying. RIP Takeoff.”

Takeoff started rapping with his uncle and cousin, Quavo and Offset, in 2008, forming Migos. The trio released their debut album in 2013 and have since collaborated with a series of high-profile rappers including Nicki Minaj and Lil Uzi Vert.