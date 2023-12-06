Meredith Kercher killer Rudy Guede charged with beating up his ex-girlfriend

6 December 2023, 19:22

Guede is being investigated on charges of personal injury, ill-treatment and violence.
Picture: PA, Alamy
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

Rudy Guede, 36, had spent 13 years in Italian jail for murdering British student Meredith Kercher, 21, but has now been charged with beating up his ex-girlfriend.

Rudy Guede was charged with domestic assault just six months after being released from an Italian prison for murdering Meredith Kercher in 2007.

Guede now faces a jury at a trial for assaulting his current girlfriend, 23.

He is currently freed on an electronic tag and has been ordered to not go within 500 metres of his partner.

Guede is being investigated on charges of personal injury, ill-treatment and violence, according to Ansa, the national news agency.

Raffaele Sollecito, who was charged but later acquitted in relation to Ms Kercher’s murder said the drifter “had not changed”.

'I don't follow Guede's life, but certainly, in light of what happened today it seems to me that he hasn't changed,' Sollecito told the newspaper La Stampa.

In 2008, Guede was convicted alongside the student's flatmate, Amanda Knox, who was later acquitted.

Ms Knox spent four years in prison accused of killing Ms Kercher in Perugia in 2007 before eventually being acquitted by a panel of judges at Italy’s court of cassation in Rome due to ‘stunning flaws’ in the investigation that led to her conviction.

Ms Kercher, who attended the University of Leeds, was found semi-nude in the bedroom of her house.
Picture: PA

Guede, described as a drifter, was set free after serving a sentence for the murder and sexual assault of the British student in Italy's Perugia region in 2007.

Guede has always insisted he was not involved with Ms Kercher's murder, claiming he found her stabbed to death after the pair went on a date.

His DNA was found at the scene of the murder.

Ms Kercher, who attended the University of Leeds, was found semi-nude in the bedroom of her house, having arrived in Perugia to study at its prestigious university just weeks earlier for her year abroad.

Guede has always insisted he was not involved with Ms Kercher's murder.
Picture: Alamy

Guede had fled the country, taking a train to Germany but was arrested a few days later.

The murderer was let out on parole for good behaviour in November 2021, after serving 13 years of a 16-year jail sentence.

On his release, he said: "The sentence I had to serve in the name of the law has ended. Now I am left marked by the judgement of strangers, by the slanted glances as I pass."

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit