Met Office warns of 'heavy' rain as millions prepare for bank holiday washout

24 August 2023, 16:07

Met Office warns of mixed outlook as millions prepare for a bank holiday washout
Met Office warns of mixed outlook as millions prepare for a bank holiday washout. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

The UK looks set to welcome a mixed outlook this weekend, with the Met Office predicting "heavy" rain will extend across swathes of the country.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Despite many hoping for blazing sunshine this bank holiday following an uncharacteristically warm week, it said the UK should brace for potential thunderstorms across the south of the country heading into the long weekend.

The unsettled forecast will likely see "a mixture of sunshine and showers" head for our shores, with Met Office forecaster Alex Deakin warning the nation "will have to dodge some rather heavy showers" with thunder likely for areas on Saturday.

"I'm confident it's not going to be the warmest August bank holiday you've ever experienced," Deakin noted.

However, the national weather service added the UK could still expect "pleasant" but "average" temperatures despite the damp outlook.

The unsettled forecast will likely see "a mixture of sunshine and showers" head for our shores, with Met Office forecaster Alex Deakin warning the nation "will have to dodge some rather heavy showers".
The unsettled forecast will likely see "a mixture of sunshine and showers" head for our shores, with Met Office forecaster Alex Deakin warning the nation "will have to dodge some rather heavy showers". Picture: LBC / Alamy

With temperatures averaging the high teens, sunshine could nudge the mercury "into the twenties" in certain areas.

Western areas are likely to be drier and brighter come Monday, with the sun attempting to break through across parts of Northern Ireland, Wales and Western England.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Steven Keates said: “While showers are never too far away through the weekend, there will still be drier spells around and where there are breaks in the cloud on Sunday in the south it should feel quite pleasant.

“Areas to the southeast will see fewer showers with more in the way of bright or sunny spells on Saturday and Sunday, though temperatures are likely to remain around average for the time of year.

Read more: Met Office says ‘hotter than average’ September could be around the corner after fears of 'end of summer'

Read more: Holidaymakers evacuated from scorching resorts in Europe as 'hottest day' approaches - and it could last until August

The unsettled forecast will likely see "a mixture of sunshine and showers" head for our shores, with Met Office forecaster Alex Deakin warning the nation "will have to dodge some rather heavy showers".
The unsettled forecast will likely see "a mixture of sunshine and showers" head for our shores, with Met Office forecaster Alex Deakin warning the nation "will have to dodge some rather heavy showers". Picture: LBC / Alamy

"Areas further north and west will see more frequent showers, some of which will be heavy, and will at times extend south into central areas of England and Wales on Saturday and Sunday.”

“Monday, which is a Bank Holiday for those in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, will probably see band of showery rain clear from eastern England early in the day, with sunny spells and scattered showers following on for most places.

Adding: "There are no signals for significant heat in the current forecast period.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Putin did not mention the crash during the summit

Putin stays silent over mysterious Prigozhin plane crash as he gives new speech

Police have interviewed a man about the British Museum thefts

Police interview man over theft of 1,500 artefacts from British Museum as police fear they were melted down

Burmese hip-hop artist Byu Har

Hip-hop artist jailed for 20 years after criticising Myanmar’s military leaders

Aled Jones was confronted by a robber while strolling in Chiswick.

Machete-wielding teen 'threatened to cut off Aled Jones' arm' as he robbed the star of his £17k Rolex

Flames burn a forest near the village of Sykorrahi, near Alexandroupolis town, in the north-eastern Evros region, Greece

Major wildfires in Greece force more evacuations

The crash site of a private jet near the village of Kuzhenkino, Tver Region

Plane crash believed to have killed Wagner’s Prigozhin seen as Kremlin’s revenge

Trans cyclist Emily Bridges will fight British Cycling 'in the courts and streets' after making prestigious Vogue 25 list

Trans cyclist Emily Bridges will fight British Cycling 'in the courts and streets' after making Vogue 25 'power list

A fundraiser has been set up for any potential Letby appeal - sparking outrage

Outrage as fundraiser set up by campaigner who wants to get Lucy Letby's conviction thrown out

A beef sandwich from Subway fast food outlet

Sandwich chain Subway to be sold to Roark Capital

A warning sign near the site of a rockslide that took place in the Ein Gedi Nature Reserve, on the western shore of the Dead Sea, a popular tourist site in Israe

Rockslide near Dead Sea in Israel kills five-year-old boy

The dog is understood to have got onto the tracks at East Finchley station

Northern Line Tube delays after 'Devin the Alsatian' loose on tracks

Nigeria Building Collapse

Two dead and many feared trapped as building collapses in Nigeria’s capital

An unstable Russia is 'very dangerous' says Defence Select Committee Chairman after Prigozhin's reported death

An unstable Russia is 'very dangerous' says Defence Select Committee Chairman after Prigozhin's reported death

Four people were injured in the crash.

One left critical and three seriously hurt after car ploughs into bench during police chase in east London

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in April

Moscow court extends arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich

The stewardess was on the private jet which went down almost 185 miles north of Moscow on Wednesday.

'Wine crate bomb' took down Prigozhin plane as female crew member killed in crash told of 'last-minute repairs'

Latest News

See more Latest News

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during a plenary session of the 2023 Brics Summit, in Johannesburg, South Africa

Iran and Saudi Arabia among six nations set to join Brics economic bloc

Lucy Letby kept a code about her crimes in her diary, police said

Lucy Letby used secret code written in her diary to keep a catalogue of her horrific crimes, police reveal
The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in northern Japan shortly after its operator began releasing its first batch of treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean

China bans Japan seafood after Fukushima nuclear plant begins wastewater release

Saidq Khan hit out at Susan Hall over

Sadiq Khan accuses Tory mayoral opponent of trying to spark 'crude culture war' over Notting Hill Carnival criticism
Republican presidential candidates, from left, former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, former vice president Mike Pence, Florida governor Ron DeSantis, busi

Republican presidential candidates do battle as Trump skips first debate

The proportion of GCSE entries awarded top grades has fallen from last year but is higher than before the pandemic

Top GCSE grades fall but remain above pre-pandemic levels - as students in England suffer sharpest drop
The entrance to the site of a rockslide that took place in the Ein Gedi Nature Reserve, on the western shore of the Dead Sea, a popular tourist site in Israel

Children among injured after rockslide near Dead Sea in Israel

Japan Nuclear Fukushima

Fukushima nuclear plant begins releasing radioactive wastewater into the sea

Prince Andrew is trying to win back his taxpayer funded security

Prince Andrew tries to win back £3m-a-year taxpayer funded protection after winning Priti Patel's support
Harry will return to the UK to attend a charity awards ceremony on the eve of the first anniversary of the late Queen's death.

Harry to return to the UK ahead of first anniversary of the late Queen's death - 'but won't be joined by Meghan'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles is reportedly hoping to set out the royal agenda for the future.

King Charles to hold royal summit to decide future of monarchy and William and Kate will ‘be at the heart’
Harry and Meghan are set to make their first joint public appearance since May at the Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set for first joint public appearance since New York paparazzi chase
The trailer for Harry's latest documentary for Netflix has dropped.

Prince Harry releases first look at 'Heart of Invictus' documentary ahead of games

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

Exam results

Equation sheets given to GCSE cohort in attempt lessen reduced grade inflation blow, schools minister says
Shelagh Fogarty

'It felt like alcoholism': Comedian Mark Watson's three year affair confession prompts caller to discuss infidelity
Kemi and Liz Truss

'Kemi Badenoch has adopted Truss' strategy', says James O'Brien as UK negotiates India trade deal
Crime commentator on Adam Provan

Internal review of rapist ex-Met officer is the equivalent of 'marking your own homework', says crime commentator
Caller criticises "useless" degrees

Caller claims people studying 'useless' degrees should not attend university

Shelagh caller on expensive university fees

'We're going to use lose talent': Irate caller criticises expensive student fees saying 'it's not worth it' for minimum wage jobs
Keir Starmer vows Labour won't block Rishi Sunak if he implements new law to force criminals to appear in court

Keir Starmer vows Labour won't block Rishi Sunak on law forcing offenders to face victims' families in court
Education Secretary discuss new Eton free schools on LBC

‘Bailed out by Eton’: Education Secretary discusses new free schools with Tom Swarbrick

NHS doctors and nurses call in, claiming they are silenced by managers

NHS whistleblowers are 'silenced' by managers, claim nurses and doctors after baby killer Letby sentenced to life

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit