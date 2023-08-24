Met Office warns of 'heavy' rain as millions prepare for bank holiday washout

Met Office warns of mixed outlook as millions prepare for a bank holiday washout. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

The UK looks set to welcome a mixed outlook this weekend, with the Met Office predicting "heavy" rain will extend across swathes of the country.

Despite many hoping for blazing sunshine this bank holiday following an uncharacteristically warm week, it said the UK should brace for potential thunderstorms across the south of the country heading into the long weekend.

The unsettled forecast will likely see "a mixture of sunshine and showers" head for our shores, with Met Office forecaster Alex Deakin warning the nation "will have to dodge some rather heavy showers" with thunder likely for areas on Saturday.

"I'm confident it's not going to be the warmest August bank holiday you've ever experienced," Deakin noted.

However, the national weather service added the UK could still expect "pleasant" but "average" temperatures despite the damp outlook.

With temperatures averaging the high teens, sunshine could nudge the mercury "into the twenties" in certain areas.

Western areas are likely to be drier and brighter come Monday, with the sun attempting to break through across parts of Northern Ireland, Wales and Western England.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Steven Keates said: “While showers are never too far away through the weekend, there will still be drier spells around and where there are breaks in the cloud on Sunday in the south it should feel quite pleasant.

“Areas to the southeast will see fewer showers with more in the way of bright or sunny spells on Saturday and Sunday, though temperatures are likely to remain around average for the time of year.

"Areas further north and west will see more frequent showers, some of which will be heavy, and will at times extend south into central areas of England and Wales on Saturday and Sunday.”

“Monday, which is a Bank Holiday for those in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, will probably see band of showery rain clear from eastern England early in the day, with sunny spells and scattered showers following on for most places.

Adding: "There are no signals for significant heat in the current forecast period.”