Met Office issues fresh yellow weather warnings as Storm Éowyn continues to wreak havoc on Britain

A new yellow weather warning for snow and ice began at 6pm and will remain in place until 10am on Sunday covering Northern Ireland and large parts of Scotland. Picture: Met Office/Getty

By Jacob Paul

The Met Office has issued fresh yellow weather warnings for snow, ice and strong winds in Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland as Storm Eowyn continues to batter Britain.

A new yellow weather warning for snow and ice began at 6pm and will remain in place until 10am on Sunday.

It covers Northern Ireland and large parts of Scotland amid a frosty blast from the brutal storm.

The Met Office has warned that snow showers and icy patches could cause significant travel disruption on Sunday morning.

A yellow warning for wind started at 6pm and will remain until 6am on Sunday, covering the north west of Scotland.

The Met Office warned the winds could add to the travel chaos and threaten to spark more power cuts and damage to infrastructure.

Workers clear debris from the roof blown off a leisure centre during storm Eowyn. Picture: Getty

It comes after the mammoth storm which brought winds of over 100mph was labelled “probably the strongest storm” to hit the UK in the last 10 years by the Met Office.

The storm was the most intense in "more like 20 or 30 years" for some parts of the country, the forecasters said.

Nearly a million properties were left without power on Friday night as roads were blocked, trains cancelled and schools shut.

More than 1,100 flights were cancelled as winds reached a record 114mph.

One man, 20-year-old Kacper Dudek, was killed when a tree fell on his car in Co Donegal, Ireland.

Another man in Glasgow died in the storm after the 49-year-old was hit by a falling roof til. Rare red weather warnings eventually came to an end on Friday after the worst of the storm passed.

But Scottish First Minister John Swinney warned that the storm required a "high level of vigilance" amid amber weather warnings that remained in place.

He said: "Storm Eowyn is an exceptional weather event and is causing significant impacts across Scotland, with multiple reports of fallen trees and blown over vehicles. "What the Met Office predicted has come our way, with gusts of 100mph winds reported."