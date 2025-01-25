Snow and ice warnings issued as Storm Éowyn continues to wreak havoc on UK after more than 1,000 flights cancelled

Storm Eowyn is set to clear throughout Saturday. Picture: Alamy, Met Office

By Henry Moore

Storm Eowyn is set to bring more strong winds, travel disruption and possible flooding to the UK over the weekend.

Up to 80mm of rainfall could be seen in parts of England and Wales with several amber and yellow weather warnings issued by the Met Office over Saturday and Sunday.

It comes after Storm Eowyn wreaked havoc across the UK on Friday, with winds of more than 100 mph seeing over 1,000 flights cancelled, schools closed and a million people without power.

Yellow snow and ice warnings are in place in Northern Ireland until 10am on today and in Scotland until 11am, with icy conditions brining a high risk of injury.

Icy stretches are possible first thing on Saturday



Still windy across Scotland as Storm Éowyn clears, followed by wintry showers and possible thunder



A calmer start to the weekend elsewhere with lengthy periods of sunshine pic.twitter.com/Nacj9waOlf — Met Office (@metoffice) January 24, 2025

Up to 10cm of snow could fall in Scotland throughout the morning, the Met Office warned.

A yellow ice warning covering parts of south-west England, the Midlands and southern and mid-Wales will be in place from 3am to 10am.

ScotRail said all services across Scotland would remain suspended until midday on Saturday at the earliest.

As Saturday goes on, Storm Éowyn will clear for most of the UK.

Storm eowyn saw scotrail cancel services and platforms were empty. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, more than 1,100 flights were cancelled on Friday, as Storm Eowyn caused travel chaos at Dublin, Edinburgh, Heathrow and Glasgow airports.

NIE Networks said around 214,000 homes and businesses remained without power in Northern Ireland and the Scottish Government said 106,000 properties were without power in Scotland late on Friday evening.

On Sunday, a yellow wind warning covering south-west England, English and Scottish coasts around the Irish Sea, Wales and Northern Ireland will be in place from 8am to 3pm, with 50 to 60mph gusts expected widely in the warning area.

🚨🚨🚨 BREAKING: Part of the roof of the University of Dundee School of Medicine building at Ninewells Hospital has been partially ripped apart. Please stay safe out there if you're about #StormEowyn pic.twitter.com/WwkBhMpoA9 — Dundee Culture (@DundeeCulture) January 24, 2025

A yellow rain warning covering southern and central England and Wales will also be in place from 8am on Sunday to 6am on Monday.

Some places could see up to 80mm of rainfall over the period from two separate spells of heavy rain and thundery showers, while 10 to 20mm should fall quite widely and 30 to 50mm could fall over high ground.

Flooding to homes and businesses could occur in the warning area, with power cuts and difficult driving conditions also possible.

There is also a "small chance" of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life, the Met Office said.

Trees were ripped from their roots on Friday. Picture: social media

Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said: "Looking at Sunday, it's set to be a fairly fine start for a lot of areas - another ridge of high pressure building in to keep things fairly settled, with some sunny spells in there.

"The cloud, though, is going to be building as we see a low pressure system move into the South West. This will be bringing heavy rain in for south-west England and Wales from sort of mid-morning onwards, and then that will spread into Northern Ireland and northern England as we head later on into the afternoon.

"Winds will also be picking up with this feature. Certainly, it's not going to be as strong as Storm Eowyn. However, because it's coming in from the South West, it's going to be actually more southern areas of England that are going to see the strongest wind gusts compared to what has mostly been further towards the north."

"From daytime tomorrow onwards, the start of Saturday is quite a nice one for more central and southern areas of the UK," Mr Vautrey said.

"There's going to be a lot of sunshine around, relatively calm winds as a transient ridge of high pressure builds its way in, and so for a lot of people away from those still ongoing winds across northern Scotland, Saturday will generally be quite a reasonable day."