‘When the Metropolitan Police sneezes, everyone gets a cold’: Baroness Casey calls for reform at London Policing Board

26 September 2023, 11:43 | Updated: 26 September 2023, 12:02

Baroness Louise Casey has warned the Metropolitan Police has a duty to turn itself around - not just for London, but for the entire country.
Baroness Louise Casey has warned the Metropolitan Police has a duty to turn itself around - not just for London, but for the entire country. Picture: City Hall

By Fraser Knight

Baroness Louise Casey has warned the Metropolitan Police has a duty to turn itself around - not just for London, but for the entire country.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former civil servant published a damning review into the culture of the UK’s biggest force, in which she recommended a new scrutiny board to hold the Met to account.

Opening the first meeting of the independent panel, Baroness Casey warned the members not to get too caught up with minutes and data and to focus on action.

“There’s a national responsibility here - when the Metropolitan Police sneezes everyone gets the cold.

“There is a massive responsibility to get the Metropolitan Police right - ‘policing from’ needs to become ‘policing with’ again and that’s where it’s moved too far away.

“Trust and confidence has moved in the wrong direction to a very, very fundamental level.

"Trust among people who are Black, Asian and not white has never been good in the police and now other people are joining it, specifically women and younger people (and by that, I don’t mean 25, I mean 45).

“We have a model of policing where it’s by consent and I think that’s one of the fundamental things that we need to revisit and you need to think through.”

Read more: Armed police could 'possibly' be paid more to reflect the risks they face, policing minister tells LBC

Read more: Wounded hero of London post office shooting backs armed police standing down over Chris Kaba murder charge

Sadiq Khan's policing board is due to meet four times a year
Sadiq Khan's policing board is due to meet four times a year. Picture: City Hall

The London Policing Board, chaired by Mayor Sadiq Khan, came under criticism last week as the members were announced.

Opposition members of the London Assembly accused the administration of ‘nobbling’ the process and appointing people who shared the Mayor’s views on the Metropolitan Police.

But Louise Casey said she was relieved and had hope over the ‘calibre, quality and class’ of people appointed to the board.

Its members include Stuart Lawrence - the brother of Stephen Lawrence who was killed in a racially motivated attack in 1993 - and Neil Basu, once the most senior non-Black police officer in the UK.

Alongside them are Sir John Aston, Tijs Broeke, Nick Campsie, Carolyn Downs, Sayce Holmes-Lewis, Susan Lea, Paula McDonald, Nicola Rollock, Andrea Simon and Leslie Thomas KC.

Read more: Cronies or critics? Doubts raised over Sadiq Khan's hand-picked police watchdogs

Read more: 'Gross act of vandalism': George Osborne joins senior Tory critics and Sadiq Khan as Sunak to scrap northern leg of HS2

The London Policing board was set up in response to a recommendation from Baroness Louise Casey’s report into the culture and standards of the Met earlier this year.
The London Policing board was set up in response to a recommendation from Baroness Louise Casey’s report into the culture and standards of the Met earlier this year. Picture: City Hall

Sadiq Khan said in opening the meeting that the new board has a big task on its hands.

“There is no sugarcoating the size and scale of the problems.

“We can’t escape the fact that trust in our police service is far too low and that for too long many of our communities have felt badly let down.

“The service they receive hasn’t been good enough but also there are thousands of decent frontline officers who have been failed too as a result of the deep-rooted institutional problems at the Metropolitan Police.

“Reform can be difficult for some but it’s necessary and it needs to happen now, not in a generation’s time.”

The first meeting of the London Policing Board comes as the Metropolitan Police faces a near-crisis of firearms officers handing back their weapons after a colleague was charged with murder.

Other UK forces have had to spare armed officers to support the Metropolitan Police in its daily operations.

But Baroness Louise Casey hit out at the conversations that have come from the charging of officer NX121 over the death of Chris Kaba in 2022.

“I have found the public discourse on this incredibly unhelpful and I’d like to remind people that there is a big reform issue that we should be concerning ourselves with rather than anything the government may potentially be responding to.

“I think it would be better if this was dealt with in a calm head in a slower time because we're dealing with something that is so serious, which is the armed end of our civilian policing force.”

The London Policing Board is due to meet in public four times a year.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Pakistan Politics

Pakistan court orders Imran Khan must stay in jail

Blade Runner activist stages mock break-down to block Ulez camera

Anti-Ulez 'Blade Runner' activist 'pretends to break down' to block camera and stop it camera catching motorists

Russell Brand pleads with fans to pay £48 a year fee after Youtube cut him off

Russell Brand pleads with fans to pay £48 a year fee after YouTube cuts him off

Water companies ordered to pay millions of pounds back to customers

Water companies to pay back £114million to customers after failing to meet key targets

Palestinians Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s newly appointed envoy visits Palestinian territories

Russia Ukraine War

Russian drone strikes on Odesa cut off ferry service to Romania

Shrine to 27 Korean tourists who died when thier cruise ship collided and sank under the Margaret Bridge, Budapest, Hungary on 29th May 2019

Ukrainian boat captain found guilty in Hungary over fatal 2019 Danube collision

Sadiq Khan has confirmed that the Blackwall Tunnel will be tolled

Drivers will have to pay to use Blackwall Tunnel in 2025, Sadiq Khan confirms

Election 2024 Debate California

Prosecutors want to ‘silence’ Trump with gag order in election case, say lawyers

Spain Shakira Taxes

Spain charges pop singer Shakira with tax evasion for second time

Royal Victoria Hospital in Newcastle

Hospital trust apologises and blames IT error for losing 24,000 doctors' letters

Sweden Explosions

Two explosions injure at least three people in Sweden

Donald Trump admires the gun with his face on it

'I’m going to buy one': Donald Trump admires gun with his face on

According to the sponsorship page, which was set up by Mr Scott's brother-in-law Cliff Dalton, "Marty was wrestled to the floor by them both (while still in the shop) and kicked in the chest while on the floor.

Halfords worker 'gets blamed' after suffering stroke following 'appalling' attack by shoplifters

Pret A Manger was slammed for the price tag on its baguette

Britain's most over-priced sandwich? Pret slammed for cheese baguette with 'rip-off' price tag

South Korea Koreras Tensions

South Korea parades troops and powerful weapons in Armed Forces Day ceremony

Latest News

See more Latest News

Azerbaijan Armenia

Nagorno-Karabakh blast kills 20 and injures nearly 300 as thousands flee

India Pacific Army Conference

India and US army chiefs call for stability in Indo-Pacific region

Adam Britton, 51, tortured and sexually exploited more than 42 dogs until his arrest in April 2022

'Sadistic' Married British crocodile expert admits raping and torturing more than 42 dogs in Australian animal shelter
Jill Dando (l)

Was Jill Dando a victim of 'mistaken identity' and blonde model the real target?

Comedian James Nokise live blogs London to Edinburgh train journey from hell after passengers inform rail staff of cancellation mid-journey

Comedian live tweets 11 hour horror London to Edinburgh journey after being kicked off train onto 'ridiculous' taxi ride
Luis Alfredo Garavito

'Deadliest serial killer in the world' nearing parole despite murdering nearly 200 children
Storm Agnes set to batter most of Britain

Exact hour Storm Agnes expected to batter Britain as map shows where 80mph winds could hit

Japan Alzheimer’s Drug

Japan approves its first Alzheimer’s drug

Main theories behind who killed Jill Dando 24 years ago

Who killed Jill Dando? The main theories behind Britain's biggest unsolved murder

Louise Redknapp pulls out of Eternal reunion tour over trans rights row

Eternal sisters slam Louise Redknapp for 'throwing them under bus' after pulling out of reunion tour over trans row

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate and William have "closed their minds" to the possibility that a rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be fixed

William and Kate 'closed their minds to mending family rift after being 'hurt and insulted' by Harry and Meghan
"Growing concern" that armed police handing in their weapons could affect security of the Royal Family

'Growing concern' revolt by armed police handing in their weapons could impact security of the Royal Family
Prince Harry turned down the olive branch

Prince Harry rejects offer to spend anniversary of Queen’s death at Balmoral with father King Charles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules those prioritising Labour's private school VAT plans over the cost of living crisis
Sangita Myska and gymnastic story

'If it's not racism, then what is it?': Mother reacts to young black gymnast denied medal

James O'Brien

'I mean this is a novel': James O'Brien hears why this caller blames Labour for HS2 problems
Putin’s strategy is to drag out the war to cripple Ukraine forces and test the West’s staying power, writes Megan Gittoes.

Zelenskyy knows his most important battle for Ukraine’s future is being played out on Capitol Hill, writes Megan Gittoes
Nick and caller Chris

Boris Johnson 'misled' the country over Brexit, declares this adamant Nick Ferrari caller

James O'Brien

James O'Brien takes aim at uninformed 'idiots' criticising Keir Starmer for not wanting to diverge from EU rules
Shelagh and caller Mike

The Conservative Party is now infiltrated by 'UKIP-ers' and 'self-serving individuals' says Shelagh Fogarty caller
JOB on Rishi Sunak Bins

Rishi 'seven-bin' Sunak is lifting bans that 'don't exist', asserts James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak's net zero speech shows he has 'found a target to attack and people to defend', says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Rishi Sunak has found a ‘target to attack’ in net zero 'U-turn' but risks alienating others
JOB

Rishi Sunak's weakening of Net Zero policies is his 'stupidest intervention' to date, asserts James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit