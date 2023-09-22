Exclusive

Cronies or critics? Doubts raised over Sadiq Khan's hand-picked police watchdogs

22 September 2023, 10:14 | Updated: 22 September 2023, 12:15

A member of Sadiq Khan&squot;s London Policing Board previously called to "overthrow" the Conservative government through force, and has labelled the Met as "deeply insidious, racist, misogynistic, immoral and a threat to society and a cancer"
A member of Sadiq Khan's London Policing Board previously called to "overthrow" the Conservative government through force, and has labelled the Met as "deeply insidious, racist, misogynistic, immoral and a threat to society and a cancer". Picture: Alamy
Henry Riley

By Henry Riley

Sadiq Khan has announced the members of a new London Policing Board to oversee and scrutinise reform of the Metropolitan Police.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The idea of the body was recommended by Baroness Casey in her review of the force back in March. The former Victims' Commissioner was appointed to lead an independent review of culture and standards into the Metropolitan Police following the murder of Sarah Everard.

But critics have questioned the membership of the body and queried who will be holding Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley’s feet to the fire.

But looking at the social media posts of some members has called into question whether the appointed members are independent.

Read more: Stephen Lawrence’s brother among experts to sit on Sadiq Khan’s new policing board to help reform Met Police

Read more: Oxford Street TikTok chaos which saw 'hundreds of youths' descend cost Met Police over £100,000

Speaking to me earlier this morning, Sadiq Khan said the outside experts appointed to the board would "support" him in holding the police to account.

Mr Khan would not be drawn on individual messages from appointees to the board but said he believed he has "12 independent people who've been chosen for their expertise."

Sadiq Khan announces London Policing Board to help scrutinise the Met

One of the members of the new body is Sayce Holmes-Lewis – he is the CEO of the mentoring organization Mentivity – and has expressed strong views on social media.

He has previously tweeted “The overarching culture within the Met is deeply insidious, racist, misogynistic, immoral and a threat to society” – he has also described the force as a “cancer”.

In a later tweet, he added “this is how the Met Police has always been, and that is reflective of this country’s white imperialist and deeply racist DNA” and "I do not trust or respect the Met Police."

Mr Holmes-Lewis has also seemingly called for the forcible overthrowing of the Conservative government. He previously posted on social media “we don’t live in a democracy, this is a fascist dictatorship... We have to overthrow and oust this government through force before it’s too late. Enough is enough.”

Conservative London Assembly member, Lord Bailey, has also reacted angrily to the news. Previously Mr. Sayce Homes-Lewis tweeted Shaun Bailey saying “seriously, please stop talking, you’re obviously not a black man with true lived experience in this matter and you are out of your depth.”

Lord Bailey told LBC the Mayor also needed to be challenged, not just the Met. He accused Mr Khan of picking a "a group of people who won't challenge him."

"Yes, they may well challenge the police, but they won't challenge him. And unless Sadiq Khan is challenged, crime will not improve in London. He's the Police and Crime Commissioner for London. And we need him to be challenged, not just the police."

Hitting back at the comments made by Mr Holmes-Lewis, Lord Bailey said: "It's an awful shame that we're still saying to people, if you don't have the right views, you're somehow not a real black man. I was born and raised in London, I've been unemployed and homeless in London.

"I've worked to diverse communities all over London. Many Londoners will recognise the lived experience I have. But most importantly, what message is it say to send to our young people, if we say to them, you're not a real black person or a real Indian person. You're not a real whoever. If you don't have the correct views, we must let all of our communities think for themselves."

Lord Bailey has hit out at comments made about him by one person appointed to the board
Lord Bailey has hit out at comments made about him by one person appointed to the board. Picture: Alamy

Elsewhere, in March, Leslie Thomas KC – a barrister who specializes in claims against the police - was a signatory to a group called Lawyers Are Responsible, who have signed a declaration saying they will refuse to prosecute climate activists as part of a “declaration of conscience.”

Carolyn Downs, a former chief executive of Brent Council, is another newly appointed member to the London Police Board. She tweeted back in 2018 “I have just got off the tube at Wembley Park to be welcomed by about 20 police officers. What’s going on I asked? Checking you have all paid your fares was the answer. How over the top and heavy handed when everyone is crying out for police on the streets.”

The Mayor of London has previously said “New Board members represent a wide range of professional skills, expertise and lived experience - including equalities, community work, academia, tackling violence against women and girls, front-line policing, law, human rights.”

Indeed, there are some very notable names on the list including Neil Basu – the former Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner, and Dr Stuart Lawrence the younger brother of murdered teenager Stephen Lawrence.

Neil Basu was a former Met Police senior officer and the national lead for Counter Terrorism Policing
Neil Basu was a former Met Police senior officer and the national lead for Counter Terrorism Policing. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London said: “Policing in our city needs to improve and change and the voices of Londoners - with a wide range of professional skills and lived experiences must be at the heart of driving this reform.

“As a Board very much independent from the Met, it is expected they will have a variety of strong opinions and perspectives.

“As well as experts in front-line policing and law, the Board has strong representation from communities who have been let down by the police and have the lowest levels of trust in the Met – their contribution will be invaluable to driving the level of reform outlined in Baroness Casey’s review.

“The Mayor looks forward to working with Board members – starting with the first meeting next Tuesday - to publicly oversee and scrutinize the systematic and cultural reform of the police in our city.”

Conservative candidate for London mayor Susan Hall has accused Sadiq Khan of "adding in some of his Labour activist friends and excluding anyone who might cause him problems"
Conservative candidate for London mayor Susan Hall has accused Sadiq Khan of "adding in some of his Labour activist friends and excluding anyone who might cause him problems". Picture: Alamy

But Conservative Mayoral Candidate, Susan Hall hit out at some of the appointments and accused Mr Khan of 'nobbling' the policing board.

She told LBC: "Sadiq Khan has nobbled the policing board, adding in some of his Labour activist friends and excluding anyone who might cause him problems. These should have been appointed by an independent panel, not Sadiq Khan's deputies and chief of staff. He is clearly shutting down scrutiny of the Met Police before the election because he is embarrassed of his failures over the last seven and a half years. As Mayor, I will embrace scrutiny, not run from it."

The first meeting of the new Board will take place on (Tuesday) 26 September between 10am-1pm

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Steam rises from Taal Volcano, Batangas province, Philippines in 2021

Schools shut as gases from volcano make children ill

Sadiq Khan has weighed in on the Brexit row after Keir Starmer's comments

'We need a better deal': Sadiq Khan weighs in on Brexit row after Keir Starmer says he won't 'diverge' from EU

Sadiq Khan has said he is 'happy' to meet with union officials ahead of two days of strike action next month

Sadiq Khan 'happy' to meet with Mick Lynch ahead of October Tube strikes but negotiations will be 'between the RMT and TfL'
Suga from BTS

Suga from BTS begins mandatory military duty in South Korea

Rishi Sunak could bring in some tax cuts ahead of an election next year

Jeremy Hunt has written off tax breaks for now - but PM will want to find a way to cut burden writes Natasha Clark

Labour is pledging to bolster the power of the UK's economic watchdog to prevent a repeat of what it's calling the "disastrous mistakes" of Liz Truss's mini-budget.

Labour vows more power for budget watchdog to avoid another Truss 'disastrous' mini-budget

James Bulger's killer Jon Venables' parole hearing could be heard in public

James Bulger killer Jon Venables’ parole hearing could be held in public

New photos have been released of Sara Sharif

New photos of Sara Sharif after father, stepmother and uncle charged with murdering ten-year-old girl

Yate Town

Football club claims it was hacked after posting request from OnlyFans model to film x-rated scenes at the ground

Motorists could save £7 a tank by filling up at one petrol station

UK’s cheapest supermarket petrol station revealed – which could save you up to £7 on a tank of fuel

Jeremy Hunt said the tax cuts are impossible

Tax cuts 'virtually impossible' Chancellor tells LBC in blow to Tory right

Pupil could be forced to study maths and English until they are 18.

Pupils to be forced to study maths and English until 18 in 'British baccalaureate' in A-level shake-up

Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan Abdelrahman Al-Burhan, President of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan, addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly

Sudan’s military leader says war could spread beyond its borders

Aditi Shankar's kidney transplant was a success

Girl, 8, becomes UK's first person to get rejection-free kidney transplant after getting organ from mother

The bus plunged down the embankment

Two killed after bus carrying dozens of school band members crashes off highway and plunges into ravine

Crime reporters have hit back against the proposal

Removing journalists from court during rape trials would be ‘secret justice’, with government urged to block proposal

Latest News

See more Latest News

Six men are on trial at the Old Bailey variously accused of murder, kidnap, false imprisonment and perverting the course of justice over the death of radio DJ Mehmet Koray Alpergin

DJ's girlfriend 'looked like homeless beggar when she escaped gang kidnapping - after boyfriend tortured to death'
Vanya Gaberova has been charged with spying

'Award winning' Bulgarian beautician, 29, who runs salon in north London among five accused of spying for Russia
Joyce Wright was left at the wrong house

Hospital patient on morphine, 83, taken to wrong house and left in stranger's bed

Author Truman Capote in his apartment in July 1980

Rare Truman Capote story from early 1950s being published for first time

Police officers work near the scene of a shooting, in Malmo, Sweden in 2019

Shot boy, 13, was ‘victim of Sweden’s growing gang violence problem’

Jeremy Hunt has said the government is committed to the triple lock

Jeremy Hunt refuses to guarantee the pensions triple lock will be in next Tory manifesto

A damaged apartment building after shelling in Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan holds talks with ethnic Armenians after claiming control of region

Jamie-Leigh Kelly

Urgent hunt for mother, 31, who vanished with her newborn and three-year-old as man arrested
Canada Trudeau

Surveillance of Indian diplomats in Canada led to allegations of Sikh killing

North Korea

North Korean leader sets steps to boost Russia ties amid warnings

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles made a historic address to the French Senate

King Charles receives rapturous applause after paying tribute to late Queen in emotional speech in French senate
King Charles made a historic address to the French Senate

'She loved France, France loved her': Emotional Charles remembers Queen's 'golden bond' with France in historic address
The royal pair attended the state banquet at the Palace of Versailles on Wednesday evening.

Charles and Camilla join Macrons and A-list stars at Palace of Versailles banquet with luxury champagne-soaked chicken

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick and caller Chris

Boris Johnson 'mislead' the country over Brexit, declares this adamant Nick Ferrari caller

Shelagh and caller Mike

The Conservative Party is now infiltrated by 'UKIP-ers' and 'self-serving individuals' says Shelagh Fogarty caller
JOB on Rishi Sunak Bins

Rishi 'seven-bin' Sunak is lifting bans that 'don't exist', asserts James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak's net zero speech shows he has 'found a target to attack and people to defend', says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Rishi Sunak has found a ‘target to attack’ in net zero 'U-turn' but risks alienating others
JOB

Rishi Sunak's weakening of Net Zero policies is his 'stupidest intervention' to date, asserts James O'Brien
The joint doctors strike on Wednesday is 'a moment in history', Andrew Marr said.

Andrew Marr: First ever joint doctors' strikes are an ‘immensely worrying’ moment in history that will cause ‘real harm’
Brook House

Sangita Myska links attitude of political leaders to 'toxic culture' revealed at immigration removal centre
James O'Brien appalled by proposal that doctors could be forced of picket lines

James O'Brien appalled by doctors set to be 'forced off picket lines'

Ben Kentish and Danny Blanchflower

'Incompetent clown': Economics Professor lambasts Liz Truss' Institute for Government speech
Nick Ferrari/Tulip Siddiq HS2

'Shrouded in secrecy': Labour's Shadow Economic Secretary insists they cannot commit to HS2 without knowing full costs

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit