Met Police will fly to Caribbean to interview Muriel McKay's freed killer in search for her remains

13 February 2024, 05:57

The landowner of where Muriel McKay is buried has turned down a £40,000 offer to the excavate the site.
The landowner of where Muriel McKay is buried has turned down a £40,000 offer to the excavate the site. Picture: Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The Met Police is sending officers to the Caribbean to interview Muriel McKay's killer as they continue to search for her remains.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ms McKay, 55, was kidnapped and held for ransom for £1 million by brothers Nizamodeen and Arthur Hosein in 1969.

She was the wife of Australian newspaper executive, Alick, who was Rupert Murdoch's deputy.

The brothers had meant to kidnap Murdoch’s former wife, Anna, but got the wrong person. Ms McKay disappeared and was never found.

After initially refusing a £40,000 fee, the landowner where Ms McKay was killed has allowed police to search for her remains.

The Met is now hoping to speak to her killer, Nizamodeen, who has already been in contact with her family to tell them where she is buried.

Nizamodeen has previously expressed a desire to 'clear his conscience' before he dies.

Muriel McKay was mistaken for Rupert Murdoch's former wife Anna.
Muriel McKay was mistaken for Rupert Murdoch's former wife Anna. Picture: Alamy

Detective Superintendent Katherine Goodwin told the family: "I am hopeful that shortly after this visit we will be in a position to clearly seek an agreement with the landowners [if we have sufficient detail] or to apply to the Home Office.

"In the meantime, we are also making arrangements with our forensic and search teams so that they are prepared."

Read More: Landowner agrees to let police search for body of Muriel McKay after killer reveals where she was buried

Read More: Daughter of Muriel McKay hits out at Met chief after he calls for 'concrete proof' over where murder victim is buried

Ian de Burgh, the landowner were Ms McKay died, previously refused to give up access to his land, though did agree to allow the Metropolitan Police to dig up a small part of the farm last year.

Nothing was found in the search, but the family believes the police searched in the wrong place. He has done so again as the Met continues its search.

McKay’s family previously offered £40,000 to her killer, Nizamodeen Hosein, to reveal the details of the 1969 kidnap and murder.

Hosein, who has since been released from prison, revealed the location of her body without taking the sum.

Hosein revealed the location of her body without taking the sum.
Hosein revealed the location of her body without taking the sum. Picture: Alamy

Hosein and his brother, Arthur, were given life sentences for the kidnap and murder of Ms McKay, who was 55 years old when she died.

Hosein, now living in poverty in Trinidad, has offered to come back to the UK to reveal the exact spot where she was buried, though this would require Home Office approval following his deportation in 1990.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Two teenagers, aged 14 and 15, are among those injured in the shooting

One person killed and five others injured in shooting at a New York City subway station during rush hour

New York Subway Shooting

One person killed, five injured in subway station shooting in New York

European leaders have vowed to create a defence power with a greater ability to back Ukraine ahead of a possible return to the White House for Republican frontrunner Donald Trump

European leaders vow to create 'defence power' after Donald Trump undermines Nato saying he would 'encourage Russia'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have unveiled their new website which claims the Sussexes are 'shaping the future through business and philanthropy'

Harry and Meghan unveil new website claiming Sussexes are 'shaping the future through business and philanthropy’

Rishi Sunak visit to Washington DC

Joe Biden campaign defends joining TikTok despite security concerns

Bike couriers working for online food delivery companies Deliveroo and Uber Eats

Deliveroo and Uber Eats delivery riders to strike on Valentine's Day, demanding better pay and working conditions

Germany Poland

Poland, France and Germany vow to make Europe stronger as fears grow over Russia

Former US President Donald Trump (Matt Rourke/AP)

Trump asks Supreme Court to extend delay in election interference trial

Prince Harry 'did not want to be in same room as Queen Camilla' when visiting the King amid cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry 'did not want to be in same room as Queen Camilla' when visiting the King amid cancer diagnosis

Police officers watch over churchgoers outside Lakewood Church, Texas after a reported shooting during a Spanish church service (Karen Warren/AP)

Boy critically injured in Texas megachurch shooting is ‘son of suspect’, police say

French village wages war on smartphones as locals vote to ban scrolling in public

French village wages war on smartphones as locals vote to ban scrolling in public

Former President Donald Trump arrives at the Federal Courthouse in Fort Pierce (Marta Lavandier/AP)

Trump attends federal court for closed hearing in classified documents case

Elon Musk pictured at the AI safety summit (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Elon Musk ordered to give evidence in probe of Twitter takeover

The Rochdale by-election candidate, Azhar Ali, was forced to issue an apology after he claimed at a party meeting in Lancashire that the Israeli government had removed its border security to allow Hamas to carry out the attack.

Labour withdraws support for Rochdale by-election candidate after Israel conspiracy theory remarks

Monty Python star and Spamalot creator Eric Idle has revealed he still has to work at the age of 80 due to financial reasons

Monty Python's Eric Idle 'still working at 80 for financial reasons' as he hits out at former co-star Terry Gilliam

Mr Odunlami was stabbed to death for his watch

Music manager stabbed to death in London for his £125,000 Patek Philippe watch - which turned out to be fake

Latest News

See more Latest News

University of Nottingham students Barnaby Webber (bottom right), Grace O'Malley-Kumar (top right), and Ian Coates (top middle) were killed by Valdo Calocane

Police watchdog investigates Nottingham force over contact with triple killer Valdo Calocane
Pentagon Austin

US defence secretary cancels Nato meetings following return to hospital

Sarah Payne’s killer Roy Whiting stabbed and left 'covered in blood' following prison ambush

Sarah Payne’s killer Roy Whiting stabbed and left 'covered in blood' following prison ambush
Moldova Ukraine Russia Drone

Moldova destroys explosives found in Shahed drone that strayed from Ukraine war

Britain has finally managed to deploy an aircraft carrier

UK's £3bn Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales finally deploys on Nato mission after embarrassing setbacks
Israel Palestinians

Israel says two hostages have been rescued from Gaza Strip

APTOPIX Finland Election President

New Nato member Finland elects president set to keep up hard line on Russia

A bench in honour of Sir Captain Tom Moore's 100th birthday is all that remains after the spa complex was demolished.

Bench made in honour of Captain Tom Moore all that remains after daughter's £200,000 unauthorised spa demolished
A new ice age covering the northern hemisphere is The Day After Tomorrow's doomsday scenario

Fears Gulf Stream is approaching collapse, causing 'The Day After Tomorrow'-style ice age in Europe
Colin Pitchfork (main) Dawn Ashworth (top right) and Lynda Mann (bottom right)

Double child killer Colin Pitchfork to get fresh parole hearing after successful challenge

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Details of The King's treatment plan to battle his cancer have been revealed for the first time - as royal experts shed light on why Charles only met Harry for 30 minutes in their recent reunion.

First details of King's cancer care plan sheds light on why he only met Harry for 30 mins

Charles was seen heading to church on Sunday

Smiling King Charles breaks cover as he attends church in Sandringham following cancer diagnosis
Prince William is 'still processing' the fact his father has cancer

Prince William 'still processing' King Charles' shock cancer diagnosis but 'remains determined to put family first'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit