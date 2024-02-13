Met Police will fly to Caribbean to interview Muriel McKay's freed killer in search for her remains

The landowner of where Muriel McKay is buried has turned down a £40,000 offer to the excavate the site. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

The Met Police is sending officers to the Caribbean to interview Muriel McKay's killer as they continue to search for her remains.

Ms McKay, 55, was kidnapped and held for ransom for £1 million by brothers Nizamodeen and Arthur Hosein in 1969.

She was the wife of Australian newspaper executive, Alick, who was Rupert Murdoch's deputy.

The brothers had meant to kidnap Murdoch’s former wife, Anna, but got the wrong person. Ms McKay disappeared and was never found.

After initially refusing a £40,000 fee, the landowner where Ms McKay was killed has allowed police to search for her remains.

The Met is now hoping to speak to her killer, Nizamodeen, who has already been in contact with her family to tell them where she is buried.

Nizamodeen has previously expressed a desire to 'clear his conscience' before he dies.

Muriel McKay was mistaken for Rupert Murdoch's former wife Anna. Picture: Alamy

Detective Superintendent Katherine Goodwin told the family: "I am hopeful that shortly after this visit we will be in a position to clearly seek an agreement with the landowners [if we have sufficient detail] or to apply to the Home Office.

"In the meantime, we are also making arrangements with our forensic and search teams so that they are prepared."

Ian de Burgh, the landowner were Ms McKay died, previously refused to give up access to his land, though did agree to allow the Metropolitan Police to dig up a small part of the farm last year.

Nothing was found in the search, but the family believes the police searched in the wrong place. He has done so again as the Met continues its search.

McKay’s family previously offered £40,000 to her killer, Nizamodeen Hosein, to reveal the details of the 1969 kidnap and murder.

Hosein, who has since been released from prison, revealed the location of her body without taking the sum.

Hosein revealed the location of her body without taking the sum. Picture: Alamy

Hosein and his brother, Arthur, were given life sentences for the kidnap and murder of Ms McKay, who was 55 years old when she died.

Hosein, now living in poverty in Trinidad, has offered to come back to the UK to reveal the exact spot where she was buried, though this would require Home Office approval following his deportation in 1990.