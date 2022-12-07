Met Police officer cleared of causing death of child actor, 4, and aunt in high-speed London chase

7 December 2022, 16:28 | Updated: 7 December 2022, 17:31

Makayah McDermott was killed in the collision
Makayah McDermott was killed in the collision. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A Metropolitan Police officer has been cleared of causing the death of a 4-year-old boy and his aunt during a high-speed car chase in south-east London.

PC Edward Welch, 34, was pursuing a stolen Ford Focus in Penge on August 31, 2016 when it mounted the pavement and hit child actor Makayah McDermott and Rozanne Cooper.

A second child, aged 10, was seriously injured in the collision, the Old Bailey heard.

During the six-minute chase through residential and one-way streets, Welch reached speeds of up to 60mph.

Makayah McDermott
Makayah McDermott. Picture: Alamy

Welch denied two counts of causing death by driving, two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and an alternative charge of dangerous driving.

Welch said that on the day in question he was told that a lost or stolen Ford Focus had activated a traffic camera on Penge High Street.

He stuck on his blue lights and sirens as he searched the local area including "crime hotspots" but did not find the car.

He spotted it about 2pm while he and his colleague were responding to a road traffic collision.

The scene after the collision
The scene after the collision. Picture: Alamy

He told jurors: "There was traffic in front of us in Avenue Road, so I activated my blue lights and sirens to safely facilitate myself through the traffic towards the subject vehicle.

"I can categorically say he was driving at excess speed on Mackenzie Road."

Asked what the aim of having lights and sirens on were, he said: "Alerting members of the public, pedestrians, and other road users of what's going on.

"It's a clear audible sign you have got a marked police vehicle behind and to stop."

Welch told jurors he would speak out loud to focus his mind and his concentration was "through the roof".

The vehicle that was being chased was driven by a 19-year-old man called Joshua Dobby.

He lost control of the car on Lennard Road, crashing into a bollard and crushing the three victims.

Dobby was later convicted of two counts of manslaughter by gross negligence and one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Giving evidence earlier in the trial, Welch described joining the Metropolitan Police at the age of 20, having been brought up near Rochester, Kent. He underwent advanced driving training.

He told jurors: "I have always wanted to be a police officer. It was my dream as a child. It's all I've ever wanted to do.

"I just wanted to help people. That is what police do - stop bad coming into the world, helping people."

