Met releases images of more than 60 people it wants to track down as hundreds arrested over Palestine protests

Police have opened a new gallery to identify people over Palestine protests and counter-demonstrations. Picture: Alamy/Met

By Will Taylor

The Met has launched a new gallery dedicated to helping it track down suspects linked to pro-Palestine protests and counter-demonstrations as it opens almost 1,000 investigations.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The new page has a raft of images designed to put names to faces for more than 60 people.

And the force has confirmed that 434 people have been arrested for hate crimes and public order offences in the last seven weeks.

There have been fears about rising anti-Semitism amid pro-Palestine demonstrations that have been held since Israel began attacking Gaza in response to Hamas's October 7 massacre.

Demonstrations have been held weekly in London but there is criticism that some were getting away with anti-Semitic banners and chants among the mass protests. These included phrase like "from the river to the sea", which is considered to be a call for Israel to be wiped out.

There was also fury at a counter-demonstration on November 11, during the Remembrance weekend, as hard-right campaigners joined in.

Read more: Israel-Hamas ceasefire 'extended for two more days', as more hostages set to be released

Palestine protests have been peaceful but criticism continues about ongoing anti-Semitism by some elements. Picture: Alamy

The new page, on the Met's website, has a raft of photos, dates and reasons why the force is trying to identify individuals. Detectives said they have 977 investigations in progress.

Some are linked to a "pro-Palestinian" convoy earlier in November, another batch is related to the counter-protests on November 11, and others are related to a variety of demonstrations across London.

It is part of Operation Brocks, the codename for the police response to Israel and Gaza protests in London.

Read more: A ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza war is a great start but Hamas must still be stopped, writes Stephen Rigley

Chief Superintendent Paul Trevers said: "We know the effect of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East continues to have a significant impact on communities in London and we will do all we can to keep people safe.

"Our officers continue to meet regularly with members of the Jewish and Muslim communities across capital to provide reassurance and to respond to any concerns they may have.

"We have also been clear that offences, such as hate crime and support for proscribed organisations, will not be tolerated and we continue to have a dedicated policing operation to investigate these crimes and identify offenders."

Police want to speak to this man. Picture: Alamy

Police want to identify this man. Picture: Alamy

The web page for Operation Brocks adds: "The images relate to a number of separate incidents and demonstrations which are separated by their headings.

"If you can help us to identify any of these individuals, please call 0208 246 9386 direct, or call 101 quoting Operation Brocks and the image ID listed under each image.

"To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org."

The launch of the new website comes as the Met issued a fresh appeal for two men after a GB News journalist and her co-workers were harassed in Stanhope Gate on Saturday afternoon.

The Met said the first person it is looking for is a man in his 30s, who has a long black beard.

He was wearing a blue Adidas jacket, black cargo trousers, had a white scarf with red and green patterns on and a black bandana.

The other man, in his 60s, is balding with greying brown hair, and he wore blue jeans, a black leather jacket and a black jumper, and he carried a megaphone.