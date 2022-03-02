Commuters warned of 'fake police officers' stealing valuables at train station

The Met has said people are posing as police officers in order to steal at Paddington Station. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Beware of criminals who search and steal from you while posing as police officers at Paddington Station, the Metropolitan Police has told commuters.

Signs have been put up in the West London station warning that "bogus police officers" have been tricking people in order to steal money, credit cards and valuables.

The Met warns that the individuals wear ordinary clothes but carry fake police badges in order to justify searching people, and then steal what they can.

"Groups of criminals are posing as police officers in this area in order to trick people and steal their money, credit cards and valuables," reads one poster at the station.

"These individuals wear ordinary clothes and use fake police IDs to search people and take what they can.

"If you are stopped by a police officer always ask to see their police ID - a genuine police ID can not be copied."

The sign then gives advice on how to spot a fake police badge.

It says a genuine ID will have a photograph of the officer, a name, an identity number and a Metropolitan Police hologram.

The Met also says a real police officer will always be required to explain why they have stopped someone, and give the person a form to fill out afterwards.

It added a police officer will never ask anyone for money, or for a pin number.

LBC has approached the Met for a comment.