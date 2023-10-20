Police hunt six men after homophobic attack in Chadwell Heath

20 October 2023, 14:53

Police want to speak to six men in connection with a homophobic attack in east London.
Police want to speak to six men in connection with a homophobic attack in east London. Picture: Met Police, Twitter/X @xbrrad

By Ana Truesdale

The police released images of six men they want to speak to in connection to a homophobic attack they are investigating in Chadwell Heath.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Met Police released images of six men they are seeking in connection with a homophobic attack in east London. No arrests have been made.

Two men in their 20s were walking along High Road in Chadwell Heath on October 1 when they were attacked.

At around 5:30pm, six unknown men verbally abused and threatened the men. One of the six men then hit one of the victims on the head with a plank of wood.

He had to go to the hospital to treat his injuries and was discharged shortly after. The other victim didn’t suffer injuries.

The Met said it is treating the incident “as a homophobic hate crime” because of the circumstances.

Read more: Teenager, 19, arrested over homophobic attack against two men at Clapham gay bar

Read more: Couple making their way home from Black Pride fall victim to homophobic attack in south London

In a statement, the police said: “The Met is aware of the corrosive effect of hate crime and is determined to bring those responsible for such crimes to justice.

“A dedicated LGBTQ+ liaison officer will have oversight of the investigation and provide support to the victims.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information or footage is asked to contact the police on 101 or contact via X/Twitter @MetCC and quote CAD 5640/01OCT.

The police released images of the men they are seeking in connection to the incident
The police released images of the men they are seeking in connection to the incident. Picture: Met Police
The incident took place on October 1 at roughly 5:30pm
The incident took place on October 1 at roughly 5:30pm. Picture: Met Police
The police are asking the public to call 101 and quote CAD 5640/01OCT if they have any information regarding the incident.
The police are asking the public to call 101 and quote CAD 5640/01OCT if they have any information regarding the incident. Picture: Met Police

