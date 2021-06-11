Mexico crocodile attack victim out of coma as fund for her passes £40,000

The crocodile attacked Melissa Laurie three times, dragging her under the water. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

A British woman who was attacked by a crocodile while swimming in a lagoon in Mexico has come out of an induced coma.

Twins Melissa and Georgia Laurie were swimming while on holiday in Mexico when Melissa was attacked by the crocodile.

Georgia punched the creature in the face multiple times and managed to drag her sister away by her hair.

The pair were taken to hospital after the incident, with Melissa being put into an induced coma.

Georgia, who was discharged from hospital, said her sister is now "doing good", having come out of her coma and started breathing on her own again.

"She seemed happy to see me," she added.

The twins' older sister, Hana, explained that Melissa had developed sepsis after her wounds got infected.

She had a lot of water and grass in her lungs too, from where the crocodile tried to drown her.

Hana set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for Melissa and Georgia's medical costs as well as their parents' travel to Mexico. The amount raised has passed £40,000.

On the page, she said: "The outpouring messages of love and support have been very reassuring, and we're really pleased to say that things appear to be going in a positive direction with Melissa's health."