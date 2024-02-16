Breaking News

Migrants 'found in the back of freezer lorry' as paramedics rush to treat people at Newhaven ferry port

By Asher McShane

A group of migrants have been found in the back of a lorry at Newhaven ferry port in East Sussex.

People were seen being taken out of a cross-Channel freezer lorry and being treated by paramedics.

South East Coast Ambulance service said in a statement: “We were called at 9.40am this morning to an incident at Newhaven Ferry Port.

"A range of ambulance resources have attended, including our HART team, alongside other emergency service partners. We will not be providing further details at this time.”

Maria Caulfield MP posted online: "Very concerned about these reports. From my office in Newhaven we can see lots of activity opposite at the port and thanks to the emergency services responding."

Border Force and police are at the scene, while pictures show several ambulances in attendance.

Some have been taken to hospital but no fatalities have been reported at this stage.

