Former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev who helped end the Cold War dies aged 91

Mikhail Gorbachev has died aged 91. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The former president of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev has died aged 91.

His death was reported by Russian news agencies Tass, RIA Novosti and Interfax, who all cited the Central Clinical Hospital as saying he died after a long and serious illness. No other details were given.

Mr Gorbachev was the eighth and final leader of the Soviet Union before it broke up in 1991, and was the General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union from 1985 until 1991.

He won the 1990 Nobel Peace Prize for his role in ending the Cold War and “for the leading role he played in the radical changes in East-West relations”.

He spent his later years collecting accolades and awards from all corners of the world.

Mr Gorbachev, who took over in 1985, is best known for opening up the USSR and for his rapprochement with the West, but he was unable to prevent his country collapsing in 1991.

Many Russians blame him and his reformist policies for the country's demise.

He was blamed for the 1991 implosion of the Soviet Union - a once-fearsome superpower whose territory fractured into 15 separate nations. His former allies deserted him and made him a scapegoat for the country's troubles.

Internationally he reached arms control deals with the US and refused to intervene when eastern European nations rose up against their Communist rulers.

He is seen in the West as an architect of reform who created conditions for the end of the Cold War.

Former foreign secretary Sir Malcolm Rifkind told LBC it's a tribute to Mr Gorbachev that the Cold war ended peacefully.

"The Soviet Union ceased to exist, communism effectively disappeared from Europe and we had the liberation of all those countries in eastern Europe that had been dominated by the Soviet Union for so long," he told Ben Kentish.

"Now that required statesmanship of an extraordinary agreement and I think the world should be very grateful to what he achieved at that time."

Though in power less than seven years, Mr Gorbachev unleashed a breathtaking series of changes, but they quickly overtook him and resulted in the collapse of the authoritarian Soviet state, the freeing of eastern European nations from Russian domination and the end of decades of East-West nuclear confrontation.

His power sapped by an attempted coup against him in August 1991, he spent his last months in office watching republic after republic declare independence until he resigned on Christmas Day 1991.

The Soviet Union wrote itself into oblivion a day later.

Broadcaster and author John Simpson has said that he is "really sad" that the "decent" and "well-intentioned" former Soviet president has died.

In a Twitter post Mr Simpson, who interviewed Mr Gorbachev, wrote: "Really sad that Mikhail Gorbachev has died: a decent, well-intentioned, principled man who tried to rescue the unrescuable."

He added: "In private he was charming and surprisingly amusing. It wasn't his fault things went so wrong."