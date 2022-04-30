Football super agent Mino Raiola dies aged 54

30 April 2022, 16:47

Mino Raiola has died aged 54
Mino Raiola has died aged 54. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Daisy Stephens

Football agent Mino Raiola has died at the age of 54, his family have announced.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Italian media reports on Thursday afternoon had claimed the agent, who represented players like Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, had died, but this was later denied on Raiola's official Twitter account.

However, on Saturday afternoon a family statement published on Raiola's Twitter feed announced he had died.

No timeline or cause of death was given.

"In infinite sorrow we share the passing of the most caring and amazing football agent that ever was," the Raiola family statement read.

"Mino fought until the end with the same strength he put on negotiation tables to defend our players. As usual, Mino made us proud and never realised it.

"Mino touched so many lives through his work and wrote a new chapter in the history of modern football. His presence will forever be missed.

"Mino's mission of making football a better place for players will continue with the same passion.

"We thank everybody for the huge amount of support received during these difficult times and ask for respect to the privacy of family and friends in this moment of grief. The Raiola Family."

A tweet from the same account in January said Raiola had undergone medical checks requiring anaesthesia, but that he had not had emergency surgery.

Raiola was reportedly suffering from a lung condition not linked to Covid-19.

Tributes have poured in for the agent, with Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano saying the news was "terrible".

"Terrible news. Football agent Mino Raiola has passed away after illness, he’s been sick for months, he was 54," he wrote on Twitter.

"Raiola was the agent of many football stars like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland, Pavel Nedved and many others."

France-based football club Paris Saint-Germain said the 54-year-old was "charismatic" and sent condolences to his friends and family.

"Mino Raiola, charismatic sports agent, passed away today following an illness," they said in a statement.

"The club, through its President, sends its condolences to his family and loved ones."

Born in Italy, Raiola grew up in Holland and first stepped into the world of football agency by working on the deal which took Dutch forward Bryan Roy to Italian club Foggia and then acted as an interpreter in Dennis Bergkamp's move from Ajax to Inter Milan.

Czech star Pavel Nedved became Raiola's first big-name client, and he steadily built his reputation in Italian and world football over the years since, and alongside Jorge Mendes was arguably the highest-profile football agent on the planet.

Raiola's often outspoken approach had, though, not always endeared him to club managers - with former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer unhappy at what he saw as the Italian stirring up trouble over Pogba's future.

It was reported in the 'Football Leaks: The Dirty Business of Football' book in 2017 that Raiola stood to earn up to £41million from Pogba's £89million transfer from Juventus to United.

Raiola had criticised plans from FIFA to introduce caps on agents' fees, which the global governing body says is part of an effort to curb the "excessive and abusive" sums leaving the game in the hands of player representatives.

