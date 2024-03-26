Miracle escape as bus carrying dozens of British school children collides with lorry after driver 'distracted by sat nav'

26 March 2024, 14:58 | Updated: 26 March 2024, 16:35

Miracle escape as bus carrying dozens of British school children collides with tar lorry after driver 'distracted by sat nav'. Picture: Facebook / City of Landau

By Danielle De Wolfe

Dozens of British schoolchildren have had a lucky escape after the double-decker bus they were travelling in was struck by an oncoming lorry when the driver was 'distracted by his sat nav'.

A miraculous escape, the crash saw the tar laden lorry veer into oncoming traffic, colliding with the double-decker bus carrying around 63 children near Stuttgart, Germany.

The crash took place on Tuesday morning close to Pirmasens, with the school children travelling from Ysgol Llanhari, in Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, to Salzburg, Austria as part of a ski trip.

Landau police have said that no children were injured in the collision, despite extensive damage to their vehicle.

The 53-year-old driver is said to have received minor injuries as a result of smashed glass.

Police have now said the lorry driver was momentarily distracted by his navigation system when his vehicle collided with the bus carrying the Welsh school children.

According to Landau police, the collision took place at around 4:50am on Monday when the vehicle was travelling on the B10 towards Pirmasens when the accident happened.

The pupils, reportedly aged between 14 and 17, were temporarily relocated to local sports hall SV Dammheim following the collision. Picture: City of Landau

The pupils, reportedly aged between 14 and 17, were temporarily relocated to local sports hall SV Dammheim following the collision.

Emergency services said the group were set to continue their journey and were awaiting transport to continue their ski holiday.

The collision took place on the B10, a 190-mile stretch of highway between the state of Saarland and north-western Bavaria.

The road remained closed in both directions until 9am, according to reports.

Miracle escape as bus carrying dozens of British school children collides with tar lorry after driver 'distracted by sat nav'
Miracle escape as bus carrying dozens of British school children collides with tar lorry after driver 'distracted by sat nav'. Picture: Alamy

“The young people should now get something to eat,” said Dirk Hargesheimer, a fire and disaster control inspector for the region told German news outlet SWR.

“We don’t yet know whether we can manage an original English breakfast quickly, but it will definitely be neat and plentiful."

Coach company Davey Travel Ltd said the accident took place near the Landau-Nord exit of the highway.

The school has been in touch with parents and now taken to instagram to thank the local emergency services in Germany for their efforts.

The children sheltered in a local sports hall before alternative transportation on to Austria was found
The children sheltered in a local sports hall before alternative transportation on to Austria was found. Picture: City of Landau

Taking to instagram, the school thanked emergency services for their help.

Posting a story showing the group of smiling school children, the School wrote: "Everyone is fine - a huge thank you to the German emergency services.

Adding: "The resilience of our pupils is evident today".

One parent responded: "Thanks to all the teachers, emergency services who have been amazing to Georgie and all the other pupils on the bus 🙌"

While another added: "So very grateful to all involved🙏 Look forward to seeing pics of everyone on the slopes tomorrow. Harry’s mum x"

