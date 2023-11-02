Missing teenager Alicia Navarro, 19, reunited with her mother after vanishing in Arizona aged 14

Alicia Navarro has turned up at a police station after going missing four years ago. Picture: Facebook

By Kieran Kelly

Missing teenager Alicia Navarro has been reunited with her mum, more than four years after she went missing, and months after she suddenly appeared at a police station in Arizona.

Alicia Navarro, 19, shocked the world when she walked into a police station four years after she went missing in the middle of the night - aged 14.

The teenager disappeared days before her 15th birthday in 2019, leaving a note to her sleeping parents promising she would come back.

In July, Alicia has turned up at a police station in Montana, 1000 miles from her home, asking to be taken off the missing persons list.

Months on, the 19-year-old has been reunited with her mother, Jessica Nunez, with the two reportedly planning to spend the holiday season together, Fox News reports.

A representative for family has confirmed that Alicia is now reunited with her mum and acknowledged that there would be challenges ahead.

Alicia has not attended school since she went missing, it is understood.

Who is Alicia Navarro?

The missing teenager seems 'happy, healthy and safe' say police officers. Picture: Facebook

Alicia Navarro's mum has said 'miracles do exist' after discovering her daughter had been found and was safe. Picture: Facebook

Now aged 19, Alicia was at the centre of a missing person case after she left her home in the middle of the night in 2019.

From Glendale, Arizona, Alicia was found in Havre, Montana, in July.

At the time she went missing, Alicia's family said she was diagnosed as high-functioning on the autism spectrum and was an avid video game player.

When she vanished from their family home on September 15, 2019, she left a note that read: "I ran away. I will be back, I swear. I'm sorry."