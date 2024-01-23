'Petrified and traumatised' model left with necrosis after flying to Turkey for £3,000 breast surgery

The Only Fans model underwent the operation because she "wanted to feel good and better about herself" as she hated the way her breasts looked.

By Jasmine Moody

The Yorkshire-based beautician and model was left in agonising pain after a £2,8000 botched breast augmentation led to her nipple tissue deteriorating.

Chloe Rose, 22, was left in excruciating pain and needed emergency surgery after surgeons in Istanbul took off too much breast tissue, leading to loss of circulation.

Her nippled contracted necrosis, a condition in which bodily tissues die.

Chloe was left "petrified and traumatised" from her ordeal.



The surgery was meant to have lasted for 90 minutes but the procedure took five hours.

Doctors had said the surgery went well but when Chloe woke up, she was "screaming in agony".

The medical professionals undid Chloe’s stitches with no pain relief, according to her sister Collette Pickering.



Chloe flew back to England on Sunday, five days after her augmentation.

Chloe’s friend Rachel Mucha, and sister Collette, created a GoFundMe to raise money to pay for the model’s medical assistance.

Over £8,000 has been raised from donations. Donations are no longer active as they have raised enough - any remaining money will go to the NHS, according to Rachel.

They have kept the GoFundMe page up so others can see Chloe’s story.

On Monday, Chloe posted on social media: "I'm currently waiting for emergency surgery. I'm petrified and traumatised but I could not thank everyone enough for helping save my life. I have no words.'



The Only Fans model, who is based in Halifax, West Yorkshire, underwent the operation because she "wanted to feel good and better about herself" as she hated the way her breasts looked.

The decision to undergo the surgery in Turkey was driven by costs, as breast augmentation is more expensive in the UK in comparison.

Recent figures show that 1,087,000 patients from 165 countries reportedly visited Turkey for plastic surgery in 2019.

Halifax MP Holly Lynch has reassured Chloe that the Foreign Office is tending to the matter.