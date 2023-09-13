'Model' wears bin bag and shower cap on fashion show runway - and nobody bats an eyelid

The fashion week prankster. Picture: Instagram

By Kit Heren

A prankster took to the runway of a fashion show wearing a bin bag and a shower cap, and none of the audience members noticed.

A video, entitled "Intruder at Fashion Week", shows a man striding slowly down a catwalk in New York, wearing the ridiculous outfit.

He is being watched by members of the audience, who do not appear to see anything out of the ordinary.

Suddenly a security guard sprints towards the prankster, wrestling him off the runway and out of sight.

Commenters loved the prankster's effort and took it as a satire on the sometimes-impenetrable world of high fashion.

"Perfect example as to how ridiculous these shows are that everyone thought his outfit actually belonged on the catwalk," one person said.

Another added :"And nobody suspected anything despite the drip. Goes to show how trash these shows be.

"The fact that it took that long to notice lets you know these fashion models just be wearing trash," a third person said.

A fourth person commented: "That is not garbage but garbagé."

The prank is not too far away from reality. In 2017, models at a Paris haute couture show wore bin bags as dresses.

Designer An VandevorstIt said her clothes were "about total freedom and creativity, and a woman who lives out of her suitcase... transforming old stuff into new.

“She takes things that she finds like a bin bag and embroiders it. She is so creative that the material doesn’t matter."