Molly-Mae slaps down rumours of reconciliation with ex-fiancé Tommy Fury as she hails next chapter will be ‘best yet’

Molly Mae has slapped down rumours of a reconciliation with Tommy Fury. Picture: YouTube/Instagram

By Flaminia Luck

Molly-Mae Hague has slapped down rumours she willl reconcile with ex-fiancé Tommy Fury following their high-profile split last month - as she insists the next chapter of her life will be "the best yet."

Insiders to the former Love Island star have debunked claims they could get back together and confirmed they remain committed to co-parenting daughter Bambi.

A source recently told the Sun that: “Molly-Mae’s attention has shifted towards building her brand and embracing new opportunities.

“She’s putting all her energy into the business while maintaining a strong co-parenting relationship with Tommy.

Tommy was allegedly "desperate" to win his ex-beau back however the source reiterated Molly would not entertain rekindling their romance.

In a new vlog filmed in Cannes, Molly-Mae said: "This next chapter of my life, and this next one with Maebe, I honestly feel it will be the best yet.”

Molly-Mae announced her new clothing brand Maebe store which will officially launch at the end of September.

She also previously worked as Creative Director to fast-fashion brand PrettyLittleThing before giving birth to her daughter.

A representative for Molly-Mae also told the Sun: “Molly has been working on maebe for a few years now and she is so proud to finally announce it.

“This is something she is truly passionate about.

The stars who came second on the fifth season of Love Island were arguably the most high-profile couple to emerge from the show.

The pair welcomed their first child, Bambi, in January 2023, and got engaged a few months later.

Hague announced their shock split in August after five years together, sending the internet into a frenzy.

The couple who met on Love Island announced their split in August. Picture: Instagram

Rampant Tiktok speculation over the reason behind the couple's split forced a mother of the friend of the boxer to deny that Mr Fury fathered a child with her daughter.

She shut down the rumours in an impassioned rant where she deemed the social media speculation to be "crazy" and told people to "move onto your next subject."

Just days before the break-up was announcement, Molly shared a vulnerable video to her YouTube account where she confessed she was "solo parenting" and "struggling".

She also claimed that her fiance had been away for weeks working while she took care of Bambi on her own.

Influencer Molly-Mae has promised the next chapter will be the "best yet". Picture: Getty

Molly's full breakup statement read: "After five years of being together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not in this way.

"I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy's relationship has come to an end."

"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter."

"I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years.

"You have all been part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all.

"Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I'll be back when it feels right. Molly-Mae x."