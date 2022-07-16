Mordaunt insists she's 'up to the job' and says attacks on her are a 'big fat compliment'

16 July 2022, 00:27 | Updated: 16 July 2022, 00:28

Penny Mordaunt said attacks against her campaign from her opponents were considered a compliment
Penny Mordaunt said attacks against her campaign from her opponents were considered a compliment. Picture: Getty/PA

By Daisy Stephens

Tory leadership hopeful Penny Mordaunt has insisted she is capable of being the UK's next prime minister after labelling attacks on her campaign a "big fat compliment".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The trade minister urged people to look at her "record" of achievements including securing soldiers the living wage and ending a dispute around striking firefighters, according to the Telegraph.

"I do get stuff done," she told the paper, adding that she believes in Brexit to her "core" and therefore feels she is better able to deliver it than Liz Truss.

She also told the paper she is being targeted by a "black ops" campaign amid growing concerns about what her leadership could look like.

Read more: Tory leadership hopefuls grilled on trust in politics in first live TV debate

Read more: Rishi races ahead and Braverman bows out as Tory leadership contest down to final five

In the first televised leadership debate on Friday, Ms Mordaunt said attacks on her campaign were taken as "a big fat compliment" because it meant "no one wants to run against me".

When asked about the "hit job" on her campaign, she said: "We are all responsible for our own campaigns and I take it as a big fat compliment that no-one wants to run against me.

"The campaign that I'm running, people can see, is not doing that.

"I think it's incredibly important, if we are going to rebuild trust, to stop that sort of thing.

"I would suggest to candidates that they adopt that model."

Ms Mordaunt said attacks on her campaign were a compliment
Ms Mordaunt said attacks on her campaign were a compliment. Picture: Getty

Trans rights, the net-zero carbon target, and whether Boris Johnson is honest were key talking points during the first Tory leadership debate.

When quizzed about Boris Johnson, only Tom Tugendhat directly said he did not believe the outgoing prime minister was honest.

Read more: Unite the right: Kemi urged to step aside from Tory poll as ERG backs Truss

Read more: TV debates and 'dirty' tactics could still change things - everyone is nervous, says Marr

When asked outright, Ms Badenoch said he was "sometimes" honest, whilst Ms Mordaunt said he has "paid a price" for "some really severe issues" with his premiership.

Mr Sunak said he "tried to give him the benefit of the doubt" and admitted honesty was one of the reasons he resigned, whilst Ms Truss said Mr Johnson "has been very clear that he made mistakes in government".

Mr Tugendhat, however, simply said: "No."

Rishi Sunak attacked Ms Mordaunt for her economic plan
Rishi Sunak attacked Ms Mordaunt for her economic plan. Picture: Getty

Ms Mordaunt then clashed with Ms Badenoch over past stances on gender identity rights.

Ms Mordaunt, a former women and equalities minister, said while she had carried out a consultation of the Gender Recognition Act, she had "never been in favour of self-ID".

"I can't imagine why people are not comprehending what I say and have been regurgitating this issue for weeks and weeks, but I'm happy to state my position and evidence to back it up," she said.

Watch: 'Tories enjoy infighting as much as battling Labour': Nick Ferrari's warning to Tory MPs

Read more: Thumbs up for Mordaunt as she vows crackdown on 'evil and barbaric' people smugglers

When asked whether she accepted this, Ms Badenoch, who was equalities minister until she resigned this month, said: "I find it difficult to, because when I took over as equalities minister in 2020, the policy that was being pushed was self-ID.

"I didn't work with Penny, but my understanding was that the previous minister who had done the role had wanted self-ID, and that was something that I reversed with Liz."

Ms Truss refused to clarify whether she thought Ms Mordaunt's stance on gender-ID has changed.

The economy was also a key point of contention during Friday's debate, with Mr Sunak levelling attacks against both Ms Mordaunt and Ms Truss over their plans to introduce tax cuts.

Mr Sunak told Ms Truss that "borrowing your way out of inflation" is a "fairytale".

Ms Truss responded: "I think it is wrong to put taxes up."

Ms Truss has promised to slash taxes
Ms Truss has promised to slash taxes. Picture: Getty

She added: "We have inflation because of our monetary policy, that we haven't been tough enough on the monetary supply, that's the way that I would address that issue."

Mr Sunak also attacked Ms Mordaunt's "double-digit billion pound promises".

The international trade minister has promised to cut VAT on fuel and increase income tax thresholds in line with inflation - something Mr Sunak said would cost around £15 billion.

Ms Mordaunt said: "My economic platform is not based on tax and spend, it's based on growth and competition."

The first televised leadership debate took place on Friday
The first televised leadership debate took place on Friday. Picture: PA

Climate change was discussed at the very end of the debate.

The Government is currently working towards a target to cut carbon emissions to zero by 2050 - but Kemi Badenoch said she would not commit to that pledge, becoming the only candidate to do so.

She dismissed international environment minister Lord Goldsmith's warning that it would be "political suicide" to drop the 2050 net zero target.

She said: "I think he's wrong.

"The pledge was made in 2018 for 2050, none of us are going to be here as politicians in 2050, it's very easy to set a target you are not going to be responsible and accountable for when the time comes.

"The important thing is to make sure that we do this in a sustainable way.

"Many of the things we are doing could economically damage our country."

The Queen was reportedly relieved Meghan did not attend Prince Philip's funeral

Queen said 'thank goodness Meghan isn't coming' to Prince Philip's funeral, book claims

Yazmin Oukhellou said she broke her own arm after a car crash that killed Jake McLean

Yazmin Oukhellou reveals she broke own arm to escape after car crash that killed boyfriend

The five remaining Tory leadership candidates faced tough questions on Friday night

Tory leadership hopefuls grilled on trust in politics in first live TV debate

A woman who stalked chart star Craig David left him feeling "violated" in his own home

Woman who stalked Craig David left him feeling 'violated' in his own home

Two men including Hewa Rahimpur (right) are to be extradited after appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court on suspicion of smuggling migrants in small boats

Two people suspected of smuggling migrants in small boats to be extradited from UK

Everyone over the age of 50 will be offered a booster Covid jab

Over 50s to be offered Covid booster as new variants spread

Happy Monday's star Paul Ryder who has died aged 58

Shaun Ryder's brother and Happy Mondays bassist dies suddenly aged 58

Mum Carol Hodgson jailed for life for murdering her son

Mum jailed for life after murdering toddler after ex asked to share custody

David Venables murdered his wife Brenda at their home in 1982

Man, 89, guilty of murder after wife's body found in septic tank years after disappearance

A Metropolitan Police officer has been sacked for punching a handcuffed 15-year-old boy

Met cop sacked for verbally abusing and punching handcuffed 15-year-old boy

Government share top tips to keep cool ahead 40C heatwave

Government share top tips to keep cool ahead of 'danger to life severe 40C heatwave'

Kurtis Dilks, 35, was also ordered to serve an extended licence period of five years

Gang member who robbed and threatened to cut off Ashley Cole's fingers jailed for 30 years

Greggs have signed up to offer employment to ex-offenders as soon as "they walk through the prison gate"

Greggs to offer jobs to ex-offenders as soon as 'they walk through the prison gate'

A High Court judge has ruled that doctors can lawfully stop providing life-support treatment

Doctors can switch off life support for Archie Battersbee, High Court rules

Paul Urey has died after falling ill, having been detained by pro-Russian separatists

British aid worker Paul Urey dies after being detained by pro-Russian forces in Ukraine

The Met Office has issued its first ever red weather warning for extreme heat

Officials tell Brits to check on vulnerable ahead of 'absolutely unprecedented' heatwave

Jamal Khashoggi

Biden says he raised Khashoggi murder with Saudi crown prince
The Duke of Sussex (PA)

Prince Harry to make keynote speech for UN’s Mandela Day celebrations
House Abortion

US House of Representatives votes to restore abortion rights

Saudi US President

Saudi crown prince greets Biden with fist bump ahead of key meeting
Biden US Mideast

Joe Biden arrives in Saudi Arabia after historic flight from Israel
Russia Ukraine War

Rescue teams search for survivors after deadly Russian missile strike
Space Swaps

US and Russia reach deal on sending astronauts to International Space Station
Morocco Forest Fires

One dead and hundreds evacuated due to Morocco wildfires

FRANCE Widfires 110523

10,000 evacuated as wildfires ravage pine forests in south-west France
Biden US Mideast

Biden feels Palestinians’ hurt as hope of own state ‘can seem so far away’

Low income families will receive a direct payment from today

Cost of living payments: When is the £326 due and which households qualify?
Mr Lewis said he was confident that Nadhim Zahawi would advance to the next stage of the leadership contest

Zahawi 'not tarnished' in Tory leadership race for serving in Boris Johnson's cabinet
The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened
Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Heat warnings 'the erosion of our freedoms', Tory MP fumes

Heat warnings 'the erosion of our freedoms', Tory MP fumes

'Tories enjoy infighting as much as battling Labour': Nick Ferrari's warning to Tory MPs

'Tories enjoy infighting as much as battling Labour': Nick Ferrari's warning to Tory MPs
The Agenda: Episode 4 - Nick Ferrari, Rachel Johnson and Rosena Allin-Khan

The Agenda: Episode 5 - Nick Ferrari, Rosena Allin-Khan and Mark Harper
Rishi Sunak is not 'the hero of the pandemic', Labour MP declares

Rishi Sunak is not 'the hero of the pandemic', Labour MP declares
'It's disgraceful': Landlord is turned into renter by sky-high London rent costs

'It's disgraceful': Landlord is turned into renter by sky-high London rent costs
Tory MP backs Penny Mourdant for her 'raw courage' in belly-flopping on TV

Tory MP backs Penny Mordaunt for her 'raw courage' in belly-flopping on TV show
Boy punished for wearing shorts would've held skirt protest to stay in school, says dad

Boy punished for wearing shorts would've held skirt protest to stay in school, says dad
Charlotte Lynch says someone needs to be held accountable for earth-shattering travel chaos

LBC Views: Someone needs to be held accountable for 'earth-shattering' travel chaos
Tessa Jowell Foundation CEO wants people to relive 'magic' of London 2012 Olympics

Tessa Jowell Foundation CEO wants people to relive 'magic' of London 2012 Olympics
Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/07

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/07 | Watch again

