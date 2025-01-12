More disruptions threatened in fresh rail dispute as train managers begin five months of strikes

People wait for trains during industrial action by Avanti West Coast at Euston Station on January 2. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

A fresh dispute threatens more rail strikes in the coming weeks after RMT members begin five-month weekend strikes, causing major disruption across the country’s busiest rail routes.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A fresh dispute is flaring on the railways, threatening disruption to more services in the coming weeks.

It comes after a series of weekend strikes on busy rail routes started this Sunday, in a dispute over rest day working. The strikes are set to last until May 25.

Today marks the first of the Sunday strike days, in which Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Avanti West Coast are walking out every Sunday for five months.

A reduced timetable will be in place on the strike days, with fewer services running during limited operating hours. The services that are running are expected to be busy.

RMT members mounted picket lines outside stations served by Avanti on Sunday, including London Euston, Glasgow Central, Manchester Piccadilly and Liverpool Lime Street.

RMT members at a picket line at Liverpool Lime Street station. Picture: rmtunion/Instagram

Meanwhile, the train drivers union Aslef announced that it will ballot its members on Hull Trains for strikes over the sacking of a union member.

Aslef said the driver had been unfairly sacked but the company insisted it had followed correct procedures following an investigation.

Voting will start on January 20 with the result due on February 12.

If the union votes for strike action, passengers can expect even more disruption to the rail network in the next few weeks.

Kathryn O'Brien, executive director of customer experience at Avanti West Coast, said: "We're disappointed by the RMT calling strike action for an extended period when our customers may be working, visiting family and friends, or enjoying days out.

"As a result, they will face significantly disrupted journeys during this time. I would like to thank them for their patience and understanding.

"On the strike days we'll have a reduced service, so customers with tickets for those days are strongly advised to travel on alternative dates or claim a full fee-free refund.

"We remain open to working with the RMT to resolve the dispute."

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "It is wrong that Avanti is paying replacement managers up to £500 per shift – around double what our members earn – while these managers fail to deliver the same service for passengers.

Read more: LA wildfires are 'worst natural disaster in US history', says California governor as he warns of 'flare-ups' due to wind

Read more: 'Nurse' left in critical condition after hospital stabbing as man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

"This destructive approach is typical of train operating companies and stems from the failed policies of the previous Conservative government, which rewarded excessive payouts for managers rather than resolving disputes fairly."

A spokesperson for Hull Trains said: "We are disappointed to receive this ballot which relates to a recent investigation held by the company.

"The safety concern claimed in the response by Aslef is in direct relation to the individual concerned, but it would be inappropriate to comment further on a specific case.

"Hull Trains follows highly regulated industry standard agreements and procedures for safety. We have stringent safety reporting processes and provide extensive ongoing training and health and wellbeing support for our colleagues which has secured industry recognition.

"We always put safety first for both our customers and colleagues. The action taken in this matter is in line with upholding these standards.

"There is no planned disruption for customers to be concerned about at this time. Should there be any changes to our service then these will be updated in due course, with prior notice."