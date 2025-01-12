More disruptions threatened in fresh rail dispute as train managers begin five months of strikes

12 January 2025, 19:45

People wait for trains during industrial action by Avanti West Coast at Euston Station on January 2.
People wait for trains during industrial action by Avanti West Coast at Euston Station on January 2. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

A fresh dispute threatens more rail strikes in the coming weeks after RMT members begin five-month weekend strikes, causing major disruption across the country’s busiest rail routes.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A fresh dispute is flaring on the railways, threatening disruption to more services in the coming weeks.

It comes after a series of weekend strikes on busy rail routes started this Sunday, in a dispute over rest day working. The strikes are set to last until May 25.

Today marks the first of the Sunday strike days, in which Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Avanti West Coast are walking out every Sunday for five months.

A reduced timetable will be in place on the strike days, with fewer services running during limited operating hours. The services that are running are expected to be busy.

RMT members mounted picket lines outside stations served by Avanti on Sunday, including London Euston, Glasgow Central, Manchester Piccadilly and Liverpool Lime Street.

RMT members at a picket line at Liverpool Lime Street station.
RMT members at a picket line at Liverpool Lime Street station. Picture: rmtunion/Instagram

Meanwhile, the train drivers union Aslef announced that it will ballot its members on Hull Trains for strikes over the sacking of a union member.

Aslef said the driver had been unfairly sacked but the company insisted it had followed correct procedures following an investigation.

Voting will start on January 20 with the result due on February 12.

If the union votes for strike action, passengers can expect even more disruption to the rail network in the next few weeks.

Kathryn O'Brien, executive director of customer experience at Avanti West Coast, said: "We're disappointed by the RMT calling strike action for an extended period when our customers may be working, visiting family and friends, or enjoying days out.

"As a result, they will face significantly disrupted journeys during this time. I would like to thank them for their patience and understanding.

"On the strike days we'll have a reduced service, so customers with tickets for those days are strongly advised to travel on alternative dates or claim a full fee-free refund.

"We remain open to working with the RMT to resolve the dispute."

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "It is wrong that Avanti is paying replacement managers up to £500 per shift – around double what our members earn – while these managers fail to deliver the same service for passengers.

Read more: LA wildfires are 'worst natural disaster in US history', says California governor as he warns of 'flare-ups' due to wind

Read more: 'Nurse' left in critical condition after hospital stabbing as man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

"This destructive approach is typical of train operating companies and stems from the failed policies of the previous Conservative government, which rewarded excessive payouts for managers rather than resolving disputes fairly."

A spokesperson for Hull Trains said: "We are disappointed to receive this ballot which relates to a recent investigation held by the company.

"The safety concern claimed in the response by Aslef is in direct relation to the individual concerned, but it would be inappropriate to comment further on a specific case.

"Hull Trains follows highly regulated industry standard agreements and procedures for safety. We have stringent safety reporting processes and provide extensive ongoing training and health and wellbeing support for our colleagues which has secured industry recognition.

"We always put safety first for both our customers and colleagues. The action taken in this matter is in line with upholding these standards.

"There is no planned disruption for customers to be concerned about at this time. Should there be any changes to our service then these will be updated in due course, with prior notice."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

JD Vance speaking to people

Vance: People responsible for violence in Capitol riot should not be pardoned

Zoran Milanovic talks to the media

Milanovic wins overwhelming majority in presidential run-off, exit polls suggest

Water is dropped on the Palisades Fire by helicopter

Fire crews scramble to contain Los Angeles blazes before winds return

Sheila Fox went missing from Coventry in 1972 when she was just 16 years old.

Revealed: true story behind missing woman found alive and well more than 50 years later

Greenland PM has said ‘we are ready to talk’ after Trump refused to rule out a military invasion of the territory.

Greenland PM says ‘we are ready to talk’ as Trump refuses to rule out military invasion

Zeytin, a five-month-old gorilla, drinks milk at an Istanbul zoo

Young gorilla rescued from aircraft hold recovers at Istanbul zoo

The Whittington Hospital in north London has advertised for a corridor nurse amid huge pressures this winter.

NHS hospital posts job ads for 'corridor nurse' amid 'significant pressure in urgent and emergency care'

Three teens arrested on suspicion of murder after schoolboy stabbed to death near Bedford bus station

Three teenagers charged with murder after schoolboy stabbed to death near Bedford bus station

It will not be long before snow returns to the UK

Exact date snow bomb set to hit UK as weather maps reveal worst affected areas

Former Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson labelled Vladimir Putin a 'f***** idiot' in a scathing interview.

Boris Johnson slams 'f****** idiot' Vladimir Putin's imperial ambitions as 'Russia's empire is over'

Booms on the sea around a damaged tanker ear the port of Taman

Russia forms emergency task force as Kerch Strait oil spill continues to spread

The wildfires raging through Los Angeles could be the costliest natural disaster in US history, California Governor Gavin Newsom has said.

LA wildfires are 'worst natural disaster in US history', says California governor as he warns of 'flare-ups' due to wind

A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon

Los Angeles wildfires death toll rises as strong winds forecast to return

Elon Musk has praised a Labour MP who broke ranks with Keir Starmer on his grooming gangs inquiry stance.

Elon Musk hails 'integrity' of first Labour MP to break ranks with Keir Starmer over grooming gangs inquiry stance

A nurse working at Royal Oldham Hospital has been left in critical condition following a stabbing in Greater Manchester.

'Nurse' left in critical condition after hospital stabbing as man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Online safety laws must constantly adapt along with tech, says minister

Online safety laws must constantly adapt along with tech, says minister following criticism from Molly Russell's father

Latest News

See more Latest News

The family of Aziz Zirat, who vanished while hiking in northern Italian mountains with his friend, has issued a heartbreaking statement as rescuers continue their search for the missing Brit.

Family of Brit who vanished hiking with friend in Italian mountains issues devastating statement as search continues
Emergency services attend the scene of a fire at a restaurant in Most

Six killed in restaurant fire in Czech Republic

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves is scramble to ease market turmoil.

Rachel Reeves 'eyeing hotel tax and disability welfare cuts' in frantic bid to stabilise public finances
North Yorkshire Police Constable Rosie Prior died after being hit by a lorry

Police officer killed by lorry after stopping to help motorists in earlier road collision

Max George has revealed the heartbreaking decision he made ahead of heart surgery

The Wanted's Max George reveals heartbreaking decision he made ahead of heart surgery amid fears he would die
The fires continue to rage on

At least 16 dead as firefighters brace for worsening weather conditions as they battle blaze
LA death toll rises to 16

Fears grow as strong winds set to spell more disaster in LA - and death toll rises to 16

California Wildfires Photo Gallery

LA County medical examiner’s office confirms wildfire death toll rises to 16

David Lammy has said he is adamant that Shamima Begum "will not be coming back to the UK"

David Lammy flies to Saudi Arabia for talks on fate of Shamima Begum and Syria's future

Footage of the arrest has been shared online showing a man wearing a black trench coat and a red cap being held by officers

Former Labour MP arrested during paedophile sting months after being suspended from the party

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

A single house was seen left standing amid the huge destruction caused by the fires

Miracle of Malibu: Lone house pictured still standing as LA fires leave $50bn trail of destruction
LA wildfires leave '$50bn trail of destruction' - as Harry and Meghan urge Californians to 'open their homes'

LA wildfires leave '$50bn trail of destruction' - as Harry and Meghan urge Californians to 'open their homes'
Kate is celebrating her 43rd birthday

Prince William hails Kate's 'remarkable strength' as he sends touching birthday message

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News