Moscow court orders arrest of Alexei Navalny's widow Yulia Navalnaya months after his death

Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

A court in Moscow has issued an arrest warrant in absentia for Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Russian authorities have accused Navalnaya of being a member of an "extremist" group.

Navalnaya currently lives outside of Russia but would be immediately arrested if she ever returned to her home nation.

The Moscow court said it had "approved the request of the investigators and decided a preventive measure in the form of detention for two months".

The activist has continued her work following the death of her husband, who consistently opposed Russian President Vladimir Putin before his death.

Alexei Navalny. Picture: Getty

Navalny was on the receiving end of a similar arrest warrant before his death as he received treatment for Novichok poisoning in Berlin.

Upon his return to Russia, Navalny was arrested and sentenced to 19 year in prison over 'extremism' charges.

Navalny died in an Arctic prison in February this year.

Navalny's wife and other anti-Putin activists believe that the Russian president was behind his death.

Navalny died in February after "going for a walk" in his prison colony, in the Arctic Yamalo-Nenets region of Russia.