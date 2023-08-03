'Please, no more TikToks!': Mum of teen who vanished for four years says family has been 'harassed' after she showed up

3 August 2023, 11:26

Alicia Navarro was missing for four years before she went to the police
Alicia Navarro was missing for four years before she went to the police. Picture: Facebook

By Sam Rucker

The mother of missing teenager Alicia Navarro has revealed her family has been harassed since her daughter walked into a police station years after going missing.

Alicia's mum said she has been "harassed" online since her daughter walked into Havre Police Department in Montana last month after vanishing in 2019.

"I have been harassed, my family has been attacked all over the internet. The public has gone from trying to help Alicia to doing things like trying to show up to her house and putting her safety in jeopardy," her mother, Jessica Nunez said.

"So I beg you, please no more TikToks, no more reaching out to Alicia or me with your speculation or questions or assumptions. This is not a movie, this is our life, this is my daughter," Nunez added.

"This is my daughter. I love her more than anything in the world, and I think I have shown you that," she said.

Alicia Navarro's family have been 'harassed' online over her ordeal, her mother says
Alicia Navarro's family have been 'harassed' online over her ordeal, her mother says. Picture: Facebook

Alicia went missing in Arizona days before her 15th birthday several years ago.

Now 18 years old, she was described at the time as having high-functioning autism when she left her house in Arizona in the middle of the night four years ago.

She has now left the apartment she shared with a 36-year-old man, Eddie Davis. It has not been suggested he was involved in her disappearance.

Officers are investigating what happened to her - but stressed she was now an adult and it was up to her if she went back to her mother.

Davis, a Walmart night shift worker, was helped by relatives as he packed up belongings in a car and left his apartment, according to neighbours.

Previously, witnesses reported they heard an argument in the flat before she walked into the police station.

She apparently told a man "I will go back" during the row.A resident said he spoke to Navarro once when she said she was "looking for her uncle" near the post office days before. She did not seem to know the area.

Eyewitnesses in Havre said heavily-armed officers searched a flat a few streets away from the police station, and a woman resembling Navarro was spotted at the scene as she spoke to officers.

Read More: Missing US teenager Alicia Navarro ‘hung her head and cried’ as FBI raided Montana home with guns drawn

Read More: Teenager who vanished for four years then turned up 2,000 miles from home flees apartment with 36-year-old man

"Alicia is an adult, so it will be her decision as to whether or not she remains in Montana, returns to Arizona, or goes elsewhere, regardless of the investigation," a Glendale police spokesperson said.

She and her mother, Jessica Nunez, have not been reunited in person, but were said to have spoken "briefly" on the phone.

Footage from her police interview, carried out over a video call, was posted online.

She was 15 years old when she went missing
She was 15 years old when she went missing. Picture: Facebook

"Did anybody hurt you in any way?" one detective asks.

"No, nobody hurt me," Alicia replies.

"OK. Because our goal - we just want to make sure that you're safe."

"I understand that," she says.

"Thank you very much for talking with us."

"Of course. Thank you for offering help to me."

Nunez fears her daughter met someone online who won her trust.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Black Apple logo displayed on a white iPad

Russian court fines Apple over ‘false information’ about Ukraine military action

Police officers cordon off the scene of a stabbing rampage near a subway station in Seongnam, South Korea

13 hurt as man rams car on to pavement and stabs pedestrians in South Korea

Lizzo has been named in a lawsuit by ex-dancers who detailed allegations of a hostile workplace environment - including sexual harassment and religious pressure

Lizzo hits back at 'false allegations' as she issues statement after being accused of sexual harassment and fat-shaming

Two ladies enjoying an ice cream in the sunshine in comparison to two commuters in London rain

August weather forecast: What's the outlook and will the UK get a heatwave?

Supporters of Niger’s ruling junta gather for a protest called to fight for the country’s freedom and push back against foreign interference, in Niamey, Niger

Hundreds rally in Niger as junta seeks to justify coup

Breaking
There are 400 Wilko stores in the UK

High street retailer Wilko on brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs and 400 stores at risk

Police in Wales are reviewing the contents of a political leaflet that raised concerns about Traveller and gypsy sites

Welsh Secretary faces police probe after 'racist' election leaflet on traveller sites

London and the South East in the sunshine

When is the next heatwave in the UK?

Large waves crash into a seawall in Pacifica, California, in January

Waves getting bigger off California’s coast as planet warms, research suggests

Breaking
Interest rates have gone up to 5.25% in the 14th rise in a row by the Bank of England

Bank of England puts interest rate up to 5.25% in fourteenth consecutive rise

Renting in London could cost an average of £2,700 a month

London rents 'could hit £2,700 a month' with costs 'spiralling' out of control

August has a more positive outlook than summer so far

New Met Office forecast for rest of August dampens hopes of 32C heatwave

The AFP (Agence France-Presse) headquarters in Paris

Agence France-Presse pursues copyright case against X, formerly known as Twitter

Brits walking around in London with umbrellas while the rain pours

When is it going to stop raining? Brits worry about washout summer as forecast shows more rainfall

Tom Brady is now a minority stake in Birmingham City

NFL legend Tom Brady vows to bring success back to Birmingham City as he becomes minority owner

Mohamed Ibrahim, 37, married Iris Jones, 83, in 2020

Egyptian toyboy, 37, dumped by his OAP wife Iris, 83, breaks silence after split

Latest News

See more Latest News

A person walks past an advertisement featuring a Nintendo character at Narita airport in Narita, near Tokyo

Nintendo’s profit jumps as Super Mario franchise gets boost from hit film

Yeezy shoes made by Adidas

Adidas brings in £344m from sale of Yeezy shoes that will aid anti-hate groups

Rishi Sunak speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'It's simply fact': Deputy PM defends Rishi Sunak after he tells LBC strikes are to blame for NHS waiting lists
An ambulance passes a scout camping site during the World Scout Jamboree in Buan, South Korea

Dozens treated for heat-related illnesses at World Scout Jamboree in South Korea

Rishi Sunak has just jetted off to California for a family holiday

Greenpeace activists scale Rishi Sunak's £2million mansion in protest against oil and gas expansion
Rishi Sunak was at the Great British Beer festival

'It's clearly misleading!': Deputy PM calls for Keir Starmer to step in over image of Rishi Sunak holding fake pint
Ali Harbi Ali was found guilty of murdering MP Sir David Amess

Fury as man who murdered Tory MP Sir David Amess given more than £100,000 in Legal Aid

Girl playing on a smartphone

China proposes to limit children’s smartphone time to maximum two hours a day

Sharon Carr (left) could walk free in days

'Devil's daughter': Britain's youngest female murderer who stabbed stranger to death aged 12 could walk free in days
Specialist trauma care is believed to have increased survival rates in the capital

'It's not like on Midsomer Murders’: Met Detective shocked by increasing ‘ferocity’ of homicides in London

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan surprised recipients on Wednesday.

Harry and Meghan surprise winners of $2m grants in phone calls to personally congratulate recipients
William has cut the cost to stay in his cottages

William slashes cost to stay in his luxury homes 'so they are cheaper than a Travelodge'

Andrew will join the summer break at Balmoral

Prince Andrew will visit Balmoral for royal family summer break - but Harry and Meghan unlikely to accept 'open invite'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom Swarbrick on mortgages

It would be 'manifestly unfair' to use taxpayers' money to subsidise mortgages, Tom Swarbrick says
James and heckler

'A liar': Riled publican who heckled Rishi Sunak at beer festival says the PM's 'no better than his predecessors'
'Hyperbolic discounting' fuels climate inaction says James O'Brien caller

Eco-activists should share 'practical steps' not glue themselves to roads, this caller explains
Migrant barge isn't safe says anti-racism campaigner

'There were no life jackets!': Anti-racism campaigner says safety of asylum barge is 'shocking'
In a scathing review of neighbourhood policing in the UK, David Lammy explains why he thinks petty crime should be taken seriously as the cost of not doing so could lead to ‘far worse crimes.’

David Lammy says 'disappearing' neighbourhood policing is leading to increased crime

Richard Branson, speaking to Andrew Castle, said that politicians don’t have the courage to speak out and admit drug policy failings and reform should focus on an ‘acceptance’ that ‘millions of people do drugs.’

'The war on drugs has failed’: Sir Richard Branson tells LBC there needs to be ‘radical’ drug reform
Sangita Myska criticises the PM for his behaviour during Farage's Coutts row

'Nigel Farage says jump and the PM says, how high?': Sangita Myska reacts to Rishi Sunak's critique of Coutts executives
Jordan Henderson is a 'massive hypocrite' says Ben Kentish

'Utter hypocrisy!': Ben Kentish lambasts 'supposed LGBTQ+ ally' Jordan Henderson for Saudi Arabia transfer
'I just don't think Sadiq Khan has listened at all': Andrew Castle reacts to ULEZ expansion

'I just don't think Sadiq Khan has listened at all': Andrew Castle reacts to ULEZ expansion
David Lammy

'Sadiq Khan will be smiling this morning': David Lammy reacts as ULEZ is ruled lawful

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit