Mother of fake Madeleine McCann 'mortified' over ‘fresh grief’ for Gerry and Kate

8 April 2023, 19:35

Julia Wendell's mother has reportedly been left 'mortified' by her daughter's claims
Julia Wendell's mother has reportedly been left 'mortified' by her daughter's claims. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

The mother of the Polish woman who believed she was Madeleine McCann is mortified by her daughter’s actions.

Julia Wendell, 21, who is Polish, made headlines when she claimed to be Maddie, who vanished on holiday in Portugal in 2007.

Julia believed she was the missing child, but underwent DNA tests that proved she is “absolutely 100 per cent from Poland.”

Julia’s mother “just wants her to get the help she needs,” friends have said.

“It was clear from the beginning that Julia was not Madeleine and Dorota is furious that this so-called doctor exploited the illness of a very young woman,” said a family friend.

“Julia just needs to be home with her family so that she can get the treatment that she needs and which will make the family happy.

“Dorota is mortified that all this publicity has caused fresh grief for the McCann family.”

Julia has reportedly made claim to being other missing children - a German schoolgirl and a missing American toddler.

She contacted a charity to claim she was Acacia Bishop, who went missing in Utah in 2003. Her claims were dismissed.

A spokesman for Polish charity Zaginieni przed Laty said: “Julia has messaged us twice to say she is a missing person, once to say she was German and once to say she was American.

“Neither were correct and we have been helping Julia’s family as best we can because it’s quite clear she is not very well and is constantly claiming to be people she isn’t.

“Her family just want the best for her and for this to be resolved with her returning to therapy. For Julia’s family she is a much loved daughter, sister, niece, cousin and granddaughter.”

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Charles has invited hundreds of charity and community figures to his coronation

Delight as King Charles invites hundreds of charity workers to coronation

Kate is said to have found the walkabout with Harry and Meghan one of the hardest things she'd had to do

Kate found Windsor walkabout with Harry and Meghan after Queen's death 'one of the hardest things she ever had to do'
Prince Harry and Meghan are yet to confirm their Coronation plans

Harry and Meghan 'on the brink of confirming' plans for King's Coronation - but 'want questions answering first'

Mark Rowley is not the person to fix the Met's "toxic, racist culture"

Mark Rowley is 'not the person' to deal with the Met's 'toxic, racist culture', says former Superintendent
It's too soon to write of Sturgeon, says LBC's Scotland political editor

Seeing Sturgeon's home filled with cops felt like a work of fiction - but it's too soon to write her off
What is the meaning of Easter?

What is the true meaning of Easter? Whether you know the theology, it's no longer just a Christian holiday
Political journalist Micheal Crick brands Labour poster as 'hypocrisy in the extreme.'

'Hypocrisy in the extreme': Political journalist brands Labour's twitter graphic 'absolutely disgraceful'.
Andrew Castle

Trans woman can't understand why women are 'offended' by Nike's new advert

Iain Dale and President of Royal College of GPs

'Deprivation is the real divide' says President of Royal College of GPs

Aida H Dee talks with Tom Swarbrick

'We should do it more!': Children's author explains why drag queens help with representation in schools.
Who would join the 'rancid' police force now, asks James O'Brien

Who would join the 'rancid' police force now, asks James O'Brien

'It's like a floating hotel': Ex-prisoner had no problems being on ship set to house migrants

'It's like a floating hotel': Ex-prisoner had no problems being on ship set to house migrants
Prison officer says there's 'no incentive' to work in the 'dangerous' job

'I'd make more in Tesco or Lidl': Prison officer claims there's 'no incentive' to remain in 'dangerous' job

