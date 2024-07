Motorway misery: M25, M4 and M1 closures set to disrupt drivers this week – find out if you’re affected

The M25 motorway closures are to set to cause travel chaos. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

Three major motorways will close from Sunday, plunging motorists into four days of travel chaos - find out if you will be affected.

Diversions along the M25, M4 and M1 are set to cause traffic jams and queues for millions of motorists this week.

The overnight closures will begin from Sunday until Wednesday July 24, with diversions likely to happen between 8pm and 6am.

Some closures are due to schemes and projects run by National Highways.

Find out if you're impacted by the major motorway closures.

All of the motorway closures happening this week:

Sunday

M1:

Junction 18 southbound - Between entry and exit slip roads. Carriageway closure.

Junction 31 to Junction 30 southbound - Carriageway closure for reconstruction works. Junction 31 entry slip road and Junction 30 exit slip road closure. Diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.

Woodall Services southbound - Entry and exit slip road closure.

Junction 36 southbound - Exit and entry slip road closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

Junction 35a southbound - Entry slip road closure. Closed from 9.15pm to 6am.

Junction 42 southbound - Exit slip road carriageway closure.

M25:

Junction 27 link road to M11 Junction 6 clockwise and anticlockwise - M25 Clockwise Jct 27 link road to M11 Southbound Jct 6 and M25 Anti-Clockwise Jct 27 Link road to M11 Southbound Jct 6 Carriageway closure for jacking/de-jacking. Diversion via National Highways and local authorities roads. Closed between 8.30pm and 5.30am.

Junction 8 to Junction 9 clockwise - Carriageway and slip road closures for resurfacing works. Diversion via local authorities. Closed 10.30pm to 5.30am.

M4:

Junction 4B eastbound to M25 Junction 15 clockwise and anticlockwise - Link road closures for upgrade works. Diversion via National Highways roads. Closed from 10.30pm to 5.30am.

The M25 is one of several major motorways that will be impacted by closures this week. Picture: Getty

Monday

M1

Junction 28 southbound - M1 southbound Jct 28 to Jct 27 carriageway and lane closure for drainage works. Diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

M25:

Clockwise to M40 northbound - M25 Clockwise link road to M40 Northbound. Carriageway closures for maintenance works. Diversion via National Highways and local authority roads. Closed 10pm to 6am.

Anti-clockwise to M40 northbound - M25 Anti-clockwise link road to M40 Northbound. Carriageway closures for maintenance works. Diversion via National Highways and local authority roads. Closed 10pm to 6am.

Junction 20 to Junction 21 clockwise - Lane closures, slip road closures and carriageway closure for resurfacing works. Diversion via local authority roads. Closed 10pm to 5.30am.

Junction 28 to Junction 29 clockwise - Lane closures, slip road and carriageway closure for resurfacing works. Diversion via TfL roads. Closed 10pm to 5.30am.

Junction 27 to Junction 25 anti-clockwise - Carriageway, link road and Junction 26 entry slip road closure for tunnel works. Diversion via National Highways and local authorities roads. Closed 10pm to 5.30am.

Junction 8 to Junction 9 clockwise - Carriageway closure for resurfacing works. Diversion via local authorities.. Closed 10pm to 5.30am.

Junction 11 to Junction 10 anti-clockwise - Carriageway closure for concrete repair works. Diversion via local authorities. Closed 10pm to 5.30am.

Junction 24 exit slip road clockwise - M25 Clockwise Jct 23 to Jct 24 Lane and slip road closure for NEAR Scheme. Diversion via National Highways roads.

M4

Junction 5 exit slip road eastbound - Slip road and lane closures for barrier repairs.

Motorway closures: M25 disruptions are expected to cause disruptions for motorists. Picture: Alamy

Tuesday

M1:

Junction 9 to Junction 7 southbound - Carriageway closure for communications on behalf of National Highways. Closed 10pm to 5am.

Junction 18 entry slip road northbound - M1 northbound and southbound Jct 17 to Jct 19. Carriageway, slip road and 24/7 lane closures due to improvement works. Diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

Junction 28 exit slip road closure - M1 southbound Jct 28 to Jct 27. Carriageway and lane closure for drainage works. Diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network.

Junction 32 to M18 northbound - Slip road closure for technology works. Diversion via local authority and national highways network. Closed 8pm to 5am.

Junction 41 entry slip road southbound - Slip road and lane closure for technology work. Diversion via local authority and National highways networks. Closed 8pm to 5am.

Junction 5 northbound - Lane and slip road closure for electrical works. Diversion via local authorities. Closed 10pm to 5am.

M25:

Link road clockwise to M40 northbound - Carriageway closures for maintenance works. Diversion via National Highways and local authority roads. Closed 10pm to 6am.

Link road anti-clockwise to M40 northbound - Carriageway closures for maintenance works. Diversion via National Highways and local authority roads. Closed 10pm to 6am.

Junction 20 to Junction 21 clockwise - Lane closures, slip road closures and carriageway closure for resurfacing works. Diversion via local authority roads. Closed 10pm to 5.30am.

Junction 28 to Junction 29 clockwise - Lane closures and carriageway closure for resurfacing works. Diversion via TFL roads. Closed 10pm to 5.30am.

Junction 27 to Junction 25 anti-clockwise - Carriageway and link road closure for Tunnel works. Diversion via National Highways and local authorities roads. Closed 10pm to 5.30am.

Junction 8 to Junction 9 clockwise - Carriageway closure for resurfacing works. Diversion via local authorities. Closed 10pm to 5.30am.

Junction 11 to Junction 10 anti-clockwise - Carriageway closure for concrete repair works. Diversion via local authorities. Closed 10pm to 5.30am.

Junction 14 Terminal 5 clockwise - M25 Clockwise Jct 15 to M4 Westbound Jct 4B Link road closure for camera maintenance. Diversion via National Highways roads. Closed 10pm to 5am.

Junction 15 clockwise to M4 westbound Junction 4B - Link road closure for camera maintenance. Diversion via National Highways roads. Closed 10pm to 5am.

Junction 24 exit slip road clockwise - Clockwise Jct 23 to Jct 24 Lane and slip road closure for NEAR Scheme Diversion via National Highways roads.

M4:

Junction 23 to Junction 22 Prince of Wales bridge eastbound - Closed for carriageway renewals. Diversion via M48 eastbound to M4 Jct 21.

Wednesday

M1

Junction 18 northbound - M1 northbound and southbound Jct 17 to Jct 19 carriageway, slip road and 24/7 lane closures due to improvement works. Diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

Junction 28 southbound - M1 southbound Jct 28 to Jct 27 carriageway and lane closure for drainage works. Diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network

Junction 44 to Junction 36 northbound - Carriageway closure. Diversion on National Highways and local authority networks. cbs scheme. Closed 8.30pm to 6am.

M25

Clockwise to M40 northbound - M25 Clockwise link road to M40 Northbound. Carriageway closures for maintenance works. Diversion via National Highways and local authority roads. Closed from 10pm to 6am.

Anti-clockwise to M40 northbound - M25 Anti-clockwise link road to M40 Northbound. Carriageway closures for maintenance works. Diversion via National Highways and local authority roads. Closed 10pm to 6am.

Junction 20 to Junction 21 clockwise - Lane closures, slip road closures and carriageway closure for resurfacing works. Diversion via local authority roads. Closed 10pm to 5.30am.

Junction 28 to Junction 29 clockwise - M25 clockwise Jct 28 to Jct 29. Lane closures and carriageway closure for resurfacing works. Diversion via TFL roads. Closed 10pm to 5.30am.

Junction 27 to Junction 25 anti-clockwise - Carriageway and link road closure for tunnel works. Diversion via National Highways and Local Authorities roads. Closed 10pm to 5.30am.

Junction 8 to Junction 9 clockwise - Carriageway closure for resurfacing works. Diversion via local authorities. Closed 10pm to 5.30am.

Junction 11 to Junction 10 anti-clockwise - Carriageway closure for concrete repair works. Diversion via local authorities. Closed 10pm to 5.30am.

Junction 24 exit slip road clockwise - Lane and slip road closure for NEAR Scheme. Diversion via National Highways roads.

Junction 23 clockwise - Carriageway closure for improvement works ERA bay scheme. Diversion via National Highways roads. Closed 10pm to 5.30am.

Junction 24 exit slip road clockwise - M25 clockwise Jct 23 Carriageway closure for improvement works ERA bay scheme. Diversion via National Highways roads. Closed 10pm to 5.30am.

M4

Junction 23 eastbound to Junction 22 Prince of Wales bridge - Closed for carriageway renewals. Diversion via M48 eastbound to M4 Jct 21.